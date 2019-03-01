Amesite Inc. Announces Launch of Professional Education Certificate Offerings with Wayne State University

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2019 / Amesite Inc. (the "Company"), an artificial intelligence software company providing online educational programs for higher education, announced today its plan to launch two new online Professional Certifiate offerings with its partner, Wayne State University in Michigan, following successful launches with Humphreys University in California in Fall, 2018 and Winter, 2019. These programs mark Amesite's first launches of programs for professionals, aiming to improve their knowledge and workforce skills.

The new programs are as follows:

• Blockchain: Cutting Edge Data Management - a program introducing learners to applications utilizing the Blockchain in sectors including banking and personal recordkeeping, how jobs and everyday life are impacted, and about security, privacy and regulatory questions about technology.

• The World of Artificial Intelligence - a program introducing students to applications, markets and key players in AI and learn about markets, key players and technologies in AI, including business, healthcare, technology, and social media; how AI impacts jobs and everyday life, and about privacy and regulatory questions about AI.

Each program comprises 6 weeks of instruction and engagement. Wayne State University will award a Certificate for successful completion of each. These programs support a key part of the mission of Wayne State University's College of Engineering, in delivering mastery of engineering principles, advancing knowledge of the latest techniques in the discipline, and improving students' ability to innovate in a global economy (https://engineering.wayne.edu/about/mission.php).

Senator Gary Peters (MI), said "During my visit, I saw firsthand how Amesite utilizes AI to expand higher education opportunities. This new partnership will engage more Michiganders in a specialized learning environment and prepare them for in-demand positions that will also help close the skills gap."

Wayne State University's College of Engineering Dean Farshad Fotouhi said, "The Wayne State University College of Engineering is very excited to be partnering with Amesite to deliver online continuing educational programs in areas such as AI and Blockchain. These training modules are being developed to address the gap that exists between academia and industry. Our expert instructors, in conjunction with Amesite staff members, will deliver the 6-week courses and be available to answer any questions the participants may have. Please stay tuned for future courses in cutting-edge areas."

Amesite CEO, Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, said "We are delighed to partner with Wayne State University's College of Engineering. They have a crucial role in engineering education in Michigan, and a strong ability to reach one of the largest populations of engineers in the nation, here in Metro Detroit. AI and Blockchain are technologies that are transforming the way we work and live, and we are pleased to help WSU deliver offerings that bring professionals learning opportunities in each field."

Enrollment will remain open for each program until March 20, 2019. Students should visit https://www.amesite.com/register to learn more about the programs and course registration.

Amesite's online learning solutions for colleges, universities, faculty and students utilize artificial intelligence technologies, including machine learning and natural language processing, to deliver cost effective, cloud-based digital versions of courses that greatly enhance and improve the learning experience of students. Amesite's online platform includes customized user messaging and tracking as well as seamless integration of current events into traditional course materials, creating a more meaningful experience for both students and instructors alike.

About Wayne State University's College of Engineering

Founded in 1933, the Wayne State University College of Engineering improves quality of life through engineering and computer science education, research innovation and entrepreneurship. The 3,700-member student body benefits from a robust academic system with more than 50 degree and certificate programs, as well as a diverse and inclusive environment nestled in the college's vibrant urban setting of Midtown Detroit, down the street from a host of industry partners. A network of 28,000 alumni are changing the world in 48 countries and all 50 states. For more information, visit engineering.wayne.edu.

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite is a high tech artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based platform for college and university courses to be cost-effectively and conveniently delivered to learners online and in hybrid online/on campus formats. Amesite uses artificial intelligence technologies to provide customized environments for learners, easier-to-manage interfaces for instructors, and greater accessibility for college degree seekers in the US education market and beyond. The Company leverages existing college infrastructures, adding mass customization and cutting-edge technology to provide cost-effective, accessible, scalable and improved learning experiences to students. Founded in 2017, Amesite is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan. For more information, visit https://amesite.com.

