01.03.2019
ELEMENTIS PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

London, March 1

BLOCK LISTING RETURN

Date:1 March 2019

Name of applicant:Elementis plc
Name of scheme:Elementis 2003 Executive Share Option Scheme
Period of return:From:1 September 2018To:1 March 2019
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:604,510
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):nil
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:604,510

Name of applicant:Elementis plc
Name of scheme:Elementis 2012 Executive Share Option Scheme
Period of return:From:1 September 2018To:1 March 2019
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:660,000
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):nil
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:660,000

Name of applicant:Elementis plc
Name of scheme:Elementis plc 2008 Savings Related Share Option Scheme
Period of return:From:1 September 2018To:1 March 2019
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:327,900
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):196,019
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:131,881

Name of applicant:Elementis plc
Name of scheme:Elementis plc 2018 Savings Related Share Option Scheme
Period of return:From:1 September 2018To:1 March 2019
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 200,000
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):nil
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:200,000

Name of applicant:Elementis plc
Name of scheme:Elementis plc Long Term Incentive Plan 2008 (as amended in 2010)
Period of return:From:1 September 2018To:1 March 2019
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 653,362
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):nil
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:653,362

Name of applicant:Elementis plc
Name of scheme:Elementis plc Long Term Incentive Plan 2018
Period of return:From:1 September 2018To:1 March 2019
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 250,000
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):nil
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:250,000

Name of contact:Laura Higgins
Telephone number of contact:020 7067 2999
Total number of shares in issue at the end of the period580,394,852

© 2019 PR Newswire