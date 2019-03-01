ELEMENTIS PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review
London, March 1
BLOCK LISTING RETURN
Date:1 March 2019
|Name of applicant:
|Elementis plc
|Name of scheme:
|Elementis 2003 Executive Share Option Scheme
|Period of return:
|From:
|1 September 2018
|To:
|1 March 2019
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|604,510
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|nil
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|nil
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|604,510
|Name of applicant:
|Elementis plc
|Name of scheme:
|Elementis 2012 Executive Share Option Scheme
|Period of return:
|From:
|1 September 2018
|To:
|1 March 2019
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|660,000
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|nil
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|nil
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|660,000
|Name of applicant:
|Elementis plc
|Name of scheme:
|Elementis plc 2008 Savings Related Share Option Scheme
|Period of return:
|From:
|1 September 2018
|To:
|1 March 2019
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|327,900
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|nil
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|196,019
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|131,881
|Name of applicant:
|Elementis plc
|Name of scheme:
|Elementis plc 2018 Savings Related Share Option Scheme
|Period of return:
|From:
|1 September 2018
|To:
|1 March 2019
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
| 200,000
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|nil
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|nil
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|200,000
|Name of applicant:
|Elementis plc
|Name of scheme:
|Elementis plc Long Term Incentive Plan 2008 (as amended in 2010)
|Period of return:
|From:
|1 September 2018
|To:
|1 March 2019
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
| 653,362
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|nil
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|nil
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|653,362
|Name of applicant:
|Elementis plc
|Name of scheme:
|Elementis plc Long Term Incentive Plan 2018
|Period of return:
|From:
|1 September 2018
|To:
|1 March 2019
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
| 250,000
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|nil
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|nil
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|250,000
|Name of contact:
|Laura Higgins
|Telephone number of contact:
|020 7067 2999
|Total number of shares in issue at the end of the period
|580,394,852