As leading companies in mobile industry gathers at the Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona, digital operator Turkcell (NYSE: TKC) (BIST: TCELL) won the award 'IoT Security Champion' for its works on the security of IoT followed by two other awards during the event.

Gediz Sezgin, Turkcell Chief Technology Officer, receiving the award from Alex Sinclair, GSMA CTO, at a ceremony at Mobile World Congress 2019. (Credits: Turkcell)

"With security, technologies will bring many opportunities"

Turkcell CTO Gediz Sezgin underlined that security in IoT business is among the prominent topics discussed in the technology world. He added: "IoT forms one of the most important factors of 'intelligent connectivity' along with artificial intelligence and 5G. Trust and security system concepts are redefined with what these three technologies bring. That is why we are focused on security in IoT. If we can build a strong protection and trust from the beginning, these technologies will bring many opportunities. That is why being a part of GSMA's IoT security initiative was a priority in our agenda. We are proud that our efforts are appreciated in the industry, and thank GSMA for its leadership on this subject. This award will be a great source of courage and motivation to deepen our efforts in this field."

