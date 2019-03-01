SpareBank 1 SMN: Trading for own account

On March 1 SpareBank 1 SMN bought 1,260 Equity Capital Certificates at a price of NOK 93.20

After this transaction the bank owns 1,880 ECC's.

Trondheim, 1 March 2019



Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:

Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)

