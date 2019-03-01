Various Industries Search for a Solution to the Spread of Infectious Diseases

NEW YORK, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The need for sanitization and disinfection is growing, not only in the medical industry but across many other sectors as well. In particular, the medical segment is the biggest driver for the market because of the widespread prevalence of infections throughout healthcare facilities. However, other sectors are beginning to emerge within the industry, such as the food processing sector and even the gas and oil marketplace. Infections pose serious risks to industries, which could even potentially affect operations, as various kinds of infections are prevalent in such settings, such as eye infections, skin infections, hospital-acquired infections, and others. Now, the mounting concern over the spread of these infectious diseases is causing manufacturers to develop technology that is capable of controlling the spread. Furthermore, government initiatives are also imposing regulations and guidelines in order to prevent the propagation of these viruses. According to data compiled by Stratistics Market Research Consulting, the global infection market was approximately USD 14.4 Billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 27.1 Billion by 2026. Additionally, the market is expected to witness a healthy CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. PCT Ltd. (OTC: PCTL), Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX), T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO), SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE: OGEN)

Government initiatives are helping implement safety measures, such as proper hand washing, keeping up to date with immunizations, using hand sanitizers, and covering while coughing or sneezing. However, these measures may not prevent cases such in surgery or food processing, which is why specific technology and devices have been created in order to mitigate the risks of infection, as another major problem with infectious diseases is that many of them are contagious. "Work-related cases were associated with a variety of infectious pathogens. Bacteria were responsible for most reported cases, followed by viruses, fungi, and parasites or protozoa. As noted previously, respiratory viruses and zoonotic pathogens still threaten workers' health, especially for healthcare personnel and animal-contact workers," said a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report, "In the United States, work-related infectious diseases are identified in multiple ways. Workers, employers, or workplace health and safety offices may note an unusual case or cluster of disease. Local and state public health departments receive case reports of infectious disease from clinicians and laboratories, and they may conduct investigations, sometimes with assistance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)."

PCT Ltd. (OTC: PCTL) announced earlier this week that, "it has sold and is currently installing a large volume C-104 Hydrolyte System to an existing customer, H2S Safe Treat, Inc. of Ada, OK (H2S). H2S requested and has agreed to an option to purchase four more C-104 Systems at the agreed pricing schedule on or before September 15, 2019. H2S currently operates a lower volume C-102 system purchased in July 2018 for the generation of fluids used in its proprietary treatment process which removes environmentally and commercially harmful Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S) from crude oil and natural gas. H2S is expanding the beta field-testing of its proven treatment and decontamination processes as it moves toward commercial scale operations.

Aaron Vogt, CEO of H2S, stated, "We are very pleased with the performance of the PCT equipment and systems in our initial Beta field tests. Those tests are being expanded from single to multiple well and subsequently to multiple field operations. The reliability, technical support and ease of operation of PCT systems convinced us to name PCT as our systems supplier for the expanded field-testing program and commercial roll-out. This is why we have agreed to option the purchase of 4 additional systems to provide the increasing volume of fluids we will require over the coming months."

Gary Grieco, Chairman & President of PCT Ltd, noted that, 'if the purchase options are exercised by H2S, it will increase our sales of Large Volume Systems from $60,00 to over $180,000 for the current year'. PCT's Large Volume Hydrolyte Systems are now being used to remediate infection and contamination problems in both the Agricultural and Oil & Gas markets. The ability to produce thousands of gallons per day, per system, allows the Hydrolyte fluid solutions to be used to treat existing oil or gas wells to reduce hydrogen sulfide in 'sour wells,' to reduce maintenance problems, and to disinfect fracking water used in hydraulic fracturing.

About PCT LTD: PCT LTD ("PCTL") focuses its business on acquiring, developing and providing sustainable, environmentally safe disinfecting and tracking technologies products. The company acquires and holds rights to innovative products and technologies, which are commercialized through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Paradigm Convergence Technologies Corporation (PCT Corp). Currently trading on OTC, "PCTL" aspires to and is actively engaged in preparations for up-listing its common stock to a national securities exchange. The Company established entry into its target markets with commercially-viable products and now prepares to gain market share.

PCT Corp's primary business mission is to profitably provide state-of-the-art Electro-Chemical Activation equipment, disinfecting fluid solutions and PCT Corp's patented tracking system to hospitals and other facilities for the documentable remediation of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAI's) from organisms such as Clostridium difficile (C. diff.), MRSA, VRE, CRE, Klebsiella pneumoniae, and Pseudomonas, as well as to sell ECA fluid solutions to agricultural markets for the remediation, control and suppression of microbial contamination and disease of certain commercial crops. The Company's primary fluid solution, branded Hydrolyte, is an EPA registered "hospital-level" disinfectant effective against common healthcare pathogens such as Tuberculosis (TB), HIV-1, Hepatitis C, Norovirus, Rhinovirus, Influenza A, Candida albicans, and more; food processing bacteria including E. coli, Listeria, and Salmonella; and organisms of veterinarian concern such as parvovirus, distemper and Bordetella. The Annihilyzer Infection Control Systems, which boast patented RFID material tracking technology, Electrostatic Smart Applicators, on-site automated ECA generators, and Green Seal standards containing stringent performance, health, and sustainability criteria, are ideal for hospitals and healthcare facilities. The SurvivaLyte unit is a portable, small volume generator with applications such as disaster recovery, emergency preparedness, remote on-site needs, farm and ranch, and personal use. PCT Corp's unique patented systems and human-safe products provide next-generation cleaning, sanitizing, disinfecting and decontaminating fluid solutions to the ever-present problems of microbial infection and infestation.

PCT Corp.'s proprietary equipment product line includes: 1) PCT Hydrolyte Generators, 2) PCT Annihilyzer Infection Control Systems, and 3) SurvivaLyte equipment. The Hydrolyte Generators produce large volumes of electrolyzed water for the agriculture, oil and gas, and fluid distribution markets which PCT is now entering."

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Sam's Club, a leading membership warehouse club offering superior products, savings and services to millions of members in nearly 600 clubs, have recently teamed up to introduce HEPLISAV-B into Sam's Club retail pharmacies nation-wide where pharmacists can immunize patients. HEPLISAV-B is indicated for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older. This is the first new hepatitis B vaccine in the United States in more than 25 years, and the only two-dose, one-month hepatitis B vaccine for adults. "We recognize community pharmacists, and the retail pharmacy setting of care, as instrumental to our goal of making HEPLISAV-B available to adult patients seeking vaccination against hepatitis B," said Ryan Spencer, Vice President of Commercial Operations for Dynavax. "We are excited that Sam's Club recognizes the benefits of HEPLISAV-B and that HEPLISAV-B will be available at all Sam's Club pharmacy locations. In addition, we are hoping to collaborate with Sam's Club to address the important unmet need for higher levels of protection against hepatitis B in diabetic patients."

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO), a leader in the development and commercialization of innovative medical diagnostic products for critical unmet needs in healthcare, is dedicated to improving patient care and reducing the cost of care by helping clinicians effectively treat patients faster than ever before. Recently, the FDA granted T2 Biosystems, Inc. "Breakthrough Device" designation for the T2Resistance Panel, a diagnostic panel that can detect 13 resistance genes from both gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens from a single patient blood sample, without the wait for blood culture. The 13 genes identified on the panel include the most clinically important, as they are largely resistant to antimicrobial drugs that for certain patients, are crucial in the treatment of bacterial infections, including carbapenems, vancomycin, penicillin and more. Several of the genes detected by the panel are listed on the CDC's Urgent Threat list for antibiotic resistance. The Breakthrough Designation allows T2 Biosystems to work closely with the FDA during the premarket review phase to ensure patients can have access to the benefits of this innovation as soon as possible. "We're grateful to the FDA for bringing us one step closer to getting the T2Resistance Panel in the hands of clinicians across the country," said John McDonough, President and Chief Executive Officer of T2 Biosystems. "With the introduction of this panel, the T2 product portfolio will continue to expand to enable clinicians to make fast, accurate treatment decisions for the more than 2 million people who get an antibiotic-resistant infection each year in the United States alone."

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) is a biotechnology company committed to positively impacting the lives of patients suffering from difficult-to-treat and often life-threatening infections by developing innovative therapies. SCYNEXIS, Inc. recently announced positive results from the first interim efficacy analysis of the ongoing FURI study. FURI is a Phase 3 open-label study evaluating oral ibrexafungerp as a salvage treatment in patients with difficult-to-treat mucocutaneous and invasive fungal infections that are refractory to or intolerant of currently available standards of care. An independent expert panel (Data Review Committee) assessed the efficacy of ibrexafungerp in the first 20 treated patients. Oral ibrexafungerp showed clinical benefits in 17 out of 20 patients, with 11 patients achieving a complete or partial response and six patients a stable disease response. Only two patients did not respond to ibrexafungerp treatment and the outcome for one patient was considered indeterminate. Along with demonstrating the ability to treat fungal infections in vulnerable patients who failed other therapies, these preliminary results support continued patient enrollment in the FURI study to build toward a future New Drug Application (NDA) submission and potential approval through the Limited Population Pathway for Antibacterial and Antifungal Drugs (LPAD). "The positive results of this first interim analysis met all of our goals," said Dr. Marco Taglietti, Chief Executive Officer of SCYNEXIS. "First, we fulfilled our ethical responsibility to justify the testing of oral ibrexafungerp in this patient population. Second, we showed that ibrexafungerp, administered orally, is effective in treating mucocutaneous and invasive fungal infections that do not respond to other therapies, including those administered intravenously. Third, we generated further evidence validating our vision of ibrexafungerp as a transformative antifungal agent able to address significant unmet needs in both outpatient and hospital settings in a variety of indications."

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE: OGEN) is focused on becoming a leader in novel antibiotics against infectious disease and on developing effective treatments for oral mucositis. Oragenics, Inc. recently announced the publication of a research paper titled "Blueprints for the rational design of therapeutic mutacin 1140 variants," in Chemical Biology & Drug Design(CBDD). Oragenics is developing OG716, a second generation multiple variant of MU1140. The lead compound is derived from the company's proprietary lantibiotic discovery and characterization platform, and has shown positive results in nonclinical testing, including the absence of recurrence in animal models for C. difficile infection (CDI). Dr. Alan Joslyn, Oragenics' President and Chief Executive Officer stated: "The findings of this study provide insight into a more streamlined and effective development and manufacturing of this new class of anti-infectives. OG716 is targeted for the treatment of C. difficile infections, which have become an increasing health risk worldwide. New drug resistant strains have caused an increase in mortality by more than 400 percent, which are expected to continue to increase until we are able to counter against the resistance. We believe our compound may be an effective treatment for recurrent CDI. In the meantime, we anticipate submitting an Investigational New Drug application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to begin clinical development during 2019."

