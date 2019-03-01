In 2018, newly deployed PV capacity in the eastern European country totaled 645 MW. Demand is mainly driven by large-scale projects under the FIT scheme, but residential solar under net metering is also providing a significant contribution.Solar energy saw a record in new PV additions in 2018 with approximately 645,6 MW of newly deployed capacity, according to figures provided to pv magazine by the Ukrainian Association of Renewable Energy (UARE). Last year not only represented a strong growth compared to 2017, when new PV systems reached a total 211.0 MW, but also almost half of Ukraine's current ...

