Formation Group Plc - Result of AGM and Board Change

FORMATION GROUP PLC

('Formation' or the 'Company')

Result of AGM and Board Change

Formation Group PLC announces the results of the annual general meeting ("AGM") of the Company held yesterday, 28 February 2019.

All resolutions proposed at the AGM were passed, other than resolutions 4 and 5, to reappoint Grunberg & Co. Limited as the Company's auditors and to authorise the directors to determine the auditor's remuneration.

In addition, Formation confirms that Michael Kennedy ceased to be a non-executive Director of the Company at the conclusion of the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 27 February 2018.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

