PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Formation Group Plc - Result of AGM and Board Change

PR Newswire

London, March 1

FORMATION GROUP PLC

('Formation' or the 'Company')

Result of AGM and Board Change

Formation Group PLC announces the results of the annual general meeting ("AGM") of the Company held yesterday, 28 February 2019.

All resolutions proposed at the AGM were passed, other than resolutions 4 and 5, to reappoint Grunberg & Co. Limited as the Company's auditors and to authorise the directors to determine the auditor's remuneration.

In addition, Formation confirms that Michael Kennedy ceased to be a non-executive Director of the Company at the conclusion of the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 27 February 2018.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

--ENDS--

Enquiries:

Formation Group plc
David Kennedy, Chief Executive Officer		Tel: +44 (0) 20 7920 7590
Peterhouse Capital Limited (Corporate Adviser)
Mark Anwyl and Fungai Ndoro		Tel: +44 (0) 20 7469 0930

© 2019 PR Newswire