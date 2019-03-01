TEMSA to Deliver 50 Vehicles to Largest Portuguese Tour Operator Barraqueiro Transport

ADANA, Turkey, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TEMSA, with nearly 15 thousand coaches and buses currently on the roads of 66 countries across the world, sold 50 buses and midibuses in various models to Barraqueiro Transport, the largest tour operator in Portugal.

With over half a century of experience in manufacturing coaches, buses and midibuses, TEMSA is among the leading automotive brands worldwide and continues to reinforce its position in Europe with new deals in Portugal.

Most recently, TEMSA sold 50 vehicles to Barraqueiro Transport, the largest tour operator in Portugal, which is among Europe's top tourism destinations, to be delivered within one year. Of the 50-unit order, 15 "Temsa MD9 C" buses are already delivered. The Portuguese operator's order includes a number of different buses and midibuses from TEMSA's product range such as the MD9 C, LF12, MD9 LE, and MD7 models.

TEMSA BRINGS ITS ELECTRIC VEHICLE EXPERIENCE TO PORTUGAL

Speaking at the delivery ceremony, Hakan Koralp, Chief Sales Officer at TEMSA, said, "Our growth in Europe continues with ecofriendly models, which are developed for export markets and tailored to passenger and driver needs. Now, our buses will take to the roads in Portugal, one of the prominent tourism destinations in Europe. At TEMSA, we strive for increasing the efficiency and reducing fuel consumption of these vehicles while we also work on electric vehicles that will shape the automotive industry."

Noting that TEMSA has gained significant experience in electric vehicles and is in a position to compete globally in terms of both production and capabilities, Koralp expressed the company's pride and delight in bringing their expertise in this field to Portugal through Barraqueiro Transport, the largest Portuguese tour operator.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/828852/TEMSA_Portekiz_Barraqueiro_Transport.jpg