EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: PJSC MegaFon / Key word(s): Annual Results PJSC MegaFon: Notice of fourth quarter and FY 2018 results 2019-03-01 / 17:00 MSK The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Notice of fourth quarter and FY 2018 results * *Moscow, Russian Federation (1 March 2019) - Public Joint Stock Company "MegaFon" (MOEX: MFON), a pan-Russian operator of digital opportunities ("MegaFon" or the "Company"), will announce its operating and financial results for the fourth quarter / twelve months of the year ended 31 December 2018 on Thursday, 21 March 2019 at 07.00 (London) / 10.00 (Moscow).* The FY2018 results materials will be available at the Company's website on Thursday, 21 March 2019, at the following link: http://corp.megafon.com/investors [1]. *For more information:* PJSC MegaFon Investors: Dmitry Kononov Director for Investor Relations and M&A Tel: +7 926 200 6490 dkononov@megafon.ru Media: Artem Lebedev Director for Corporate Communications Tel: +7 925 696 0677 artem.lebedev@megafon.ru 2019-03-01 MSK Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 782875 2019-03-01 MSK 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6acfc606f15b90cda95d142d498814ac&application_id=782875&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

March 01, 2019 09:00 ET (14:00 GMT)