WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ROBIN WATSON 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE



b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS IN RESPECT OF THE WOOD GROUP 2016 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN AND SUBSEQUENT VESTING OF SHARE OPTIONS.



SHARE OPTIONS ARE ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00 1,365 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 1,365



£NIL e) Date of the transaction 2019-03-01 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

DAVID KEMP 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER



b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS IN RESPECT OF THE WOOD GROUP 2016 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN AND SUBSEQUENT VESTING OF SHARE OPTIONS.



SHARE OPTIONS ARE ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00 887 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 887



£NIL e) Date of the transaction 2019-03-01 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

SUE MACDONALD 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PEOPLE & ORGANISATION



b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS IN RESPECT OF THE WOOD GROUP 2016 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN AND SUBSEQUENT VESTING OF SHARE OPTIONS.



SHARE OPTIONS ARE ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00 416 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 416



£NIL e) Date of the transaction 2019-03-01 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name BOB MACDONALD



2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

CEO - SPECIALIST TECHNICAL SOLUTIONS



b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS IN RESPECT OF THE WOOD GROUP 2016 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN AND SUBSEQUENT VESTING OF SHARE OPTIONS.



SHARE OPTIONS ARE ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00 400 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 400



£NIL e) Date of the transaction 2019-03-01 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

NINA SCHOFIELD 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - HEALTH, SAFETY, SECURITY, ENVIRONMENT AND ASSURANCE



b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS IN RESPECT OF THE WOOD GROUP 2016 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN AND SUBSEQUENT VESTING OF SHARE OPTIONS.



SHARE OPTIONS ARE ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00 547 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 547



£NIL e) Date of the transaction 2019-03-01 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

DAVE STEWART 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO - ASSET SOLUTIONS EUROPE AFRICA ASIA & AUSTRALIA



b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC b) LEI 549300PLYY6I10B6S323 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH





GB00B5N0P849 b) Nature of the transaction ADJUSTMENT OF AWARDS FOR ACCRUAL OF HISTORIC DIVIDENDS IN RESPECT OF THE WOOD GROUP 2016 ANNUAL BONUS PLAN AND SUBSEQUENT VESTING OF SHARE OPTIONS.



SHARE OPTIONS ARE ORDINARILY EXERCISABLE WITHIN A PERIOD OF ONE YEAR FROM VEST. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.00 637 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume



- Price 637



£NIL e) Date of the transaction 2019-03-01 f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them