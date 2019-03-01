Imcon International Inc: Imcon International's Internet Backpack Brings the Internet to One Of The World's Most Remote Locations, Isla Caballo School in Costa Rica

Imcon Secures First Latin America Sales of Its Proprietary Solution

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2019 / Imcon International Inc., the developer of the Internet Backpack, an immediate connectivity solution that allows users to be able to communicate from almost any location on the planet, has reached a major milestone with sales of its proprietary solution for pilot programs in Costa Rica. These deals mark Imcon's first sales into Latin America. Imcon's Internet backpacks are deployed with cutting edge VMware software Workspace ONE cloud applications, enabling users to have access to any application, on any device, anywhere.

The first deployment for a long-term pilot program is on Costa Rica's Isla Caballo, one of the world's most remote locales. The second pilot is with Fundacion Omar Dengo, a non-profit organization whose main objective is the development of capabilities, through innovative educational proposals, supported by the use of new technologies. Both programs have the potential to scale up dramatically across Latin America, with an ultimate reach of over 800 remote and indigenous locations in Costa Rica alone.

Imcon International is coordinating the projects through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Imcon Latin America Corp., which is headed by Dr. Alvaro Salas Castro, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board of The Democracy Lab Foundation, the non-profit foundation dedicated to helping citizens achieve civic engagement with their governments in Central America.

"This is a huge step in the growth of Imcon, as these pilot projects illustrate our ability to deploy real world connectivity solutions in the most remote of environments," said Rob Loud, CEO, Imcon International, Inc. "As we have already demonstrated in Africa, the backpack has the potential to reach underserved populations wherever they are, providing enormous education and health benefits to isolated communities. Under the direction of Dr. Salas Castro and his team, we anticipate deploying our solutions in remote and indigenous communities across Costa Rica and all of Latin America."

Working in partnership with Costa Rica's Viva Idea, MarViva Foundation and the Zamora Terán Foundation, the Imcon team travelled to Isle Caballo, a remote island of 250 people. Once on the island, they immediately set up first time ever internet connectivity for its school and for a community that has no running water, no running electricity, and no infrastructure.

The Viva Idea Foundation provided financial resources to the MarViva Foundation, which selected the island as part of a pilot project to support coastal communities. The Zamora Terán Foundation is donating the computers and is responsible for training the teachers and the community. Democracy Lab brought these partners together for the pilot project.

"Isla Caballo feels like it's at the end of the world, without access to fresh drinking water, connection to the national electrical grid or a primary healthcare clinic," said Roberto Artavia, president of Viva Idea and MarViva, "But, as of today, the people of Isla Caballo have internet, which will provide the community with better access to information, better communications and, most importantly, the opportunity to create content and learn from the rest of the world how to improve their quality of life."

"We are thrilled to receive the Internet Backpacks, which will become a primary portal to the world for our students," added Jalila Tabash, director of the school on Isla Caballo. "For teachers this is a critical tool that allows us to provide a better education for these deserving kids."

Imcon is also working towards a binding MOU with Fundacion Omar Dengo (FOD), a non-profit organization, to explore the use of the Internet Backpack connectivity solution to connect schools in remote locations throughout the country that do not yet have internet connectivity. FOD works closely with Costa Rica's Ministry of Education (MEP) to connect all the public schools of the country and offices of MEP in a single broadband network.

About Imcon

Imcon International, Inc., is an immediate connectivity solutions provider. Imcon is developing edgeware services and device solutions, such as the Internet Backpack, which conform to the Open Specifications Model for the Internet of Things v0.5. The Internet Backpack is a remote connectivity solution utilizing narrow-bandwidth utilities which allows users to be able to communicate from almost every location on the planet. The Internet Backpack also allows users to create internal wireless networks with large coverage areas utilizing various radio frequencies. Please visit http://imconintl.com for more information.

