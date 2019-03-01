The "Europe Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market (2018 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market is expected to witness market growth of 4.5% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2024.

Rapidly changing lifestyle, which has led to growing cases of diabetic wounds and pressure ulcers, and rapidly growing geriatric population are the factors that is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Additionally, digital wound measurement methods offer information about the depth and volume of wound, which is expected to drive the market growth.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market.

Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Europe Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market, by Wounds Type

1.4.2 Europe Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market, by Product

1.4.3 Europe Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market, by End User

1.4.4 Europe Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the research

Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.1.3 Players Outlook for the Market

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Europe Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market by Wounds Type

3.1.1 Europe Acute Wounds Market by Country

3.1.2 Europe Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market by Acute Wounds Type

3.1.3 Europe Chronic Wounds Market by Country

3.1.4 Europe Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market by Chronic Wounds Type

Chapter 4. Europe Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market by Product

4.1.1 Europe Non-Contact Wound Measuring Devices Market by Country

4.1.2 Europe Contact Wound Measuring Devices Market by Country

Chapter 5. Europe Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market by End User

5.1.1 Europe Hospitals Market by Country

5.1.2 Europe Clinics Others Market by Country

Chapter 6. Europe Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market by Country

6.1 Germany Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market

6.2 UK Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market

6.3 France Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market

6.4 Russia Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market

6.5 Spain Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market

6.6 Italy Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market

6.7 Rest of Europe Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Smith Nephew PLC (Blue Belt Technologies Inc.)

7.2 Kent Imaging Inc.

7.3 WoundZoom Inc.

7.4 Tissue Analytics Inc.

7.5 ARANZ Medical Limited

7.6 Entec Health Limited

7.7 Hitachi Healthcare Americas

7.8 WoundVision LLC

7.9 WoundMatrix Inc.

7.10 eKare Inc.

