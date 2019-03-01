Spaulding Ridge, LLC, a management consulting company offering executive advisory and best-in-cloud IT solutions, announced today its expansion into Europe and the recent hiring of Johan Rehnstrom, Associate Principal and Market Leader for the Nordics.

After a full year in business focusing on domestic growth in the United States and Canada, Spaulding Ridge is expanding its global footprint; serving clients in Europe. This is a natural extension of Spaulding Ridge's business due to deep-seated relationships and proven success delivering solutions to the office of the CFO in Europe.

Based in Stockholm, Johan Rehnstrom will lead Spaulding Ridge's business development, program delivery and operations in the Nordic countries. "I am very excited about joining the world class team at Spaulding Ridge to expand its operations and presence into the Nordic region. Spaulding Ridge has vast experience and expertise from working with global companies in various industries. With this proven track record, we can provide our clients with executive-level, practical advice to improve their processes and transform their businesses." Prior to joining Spaulding Ridge, Johan served in various finance leadership roles for several years at Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a global mining company. In addition to actively participating in building the global finance function, Johan was responsible for developing and maintaining the performance management system to link operational and strategic decision making with financial and economic outcomes. "Johan brings proven experience successfully building teams and leading large transformational programs. He also adds deep mining expertise to our expanding industry-focused offerings," said Tassos Siatras, Spaulding Ridge Principal and Head of International Markets.

Spaulding Ridge CEO, Jay Laabs, commented, "We are very excited to open in Europe under Johan's leadership. Our clients have global needs, and we are scaling to meet these needs. We are also responding to requests by our alliance partners like Anaplan, OneStream, and DocuSign to support them in Europe based on our success in North America."

Spaulding Ridge, LLC is a management consulting firm focused on bringing integrated solutions to the Office of the CFO. We leverage best-in-cloud technology coupled with deep industry and process knowledge to develop and execute an overall system roadmap strategy that fits your business needs. To learn more about Spaulding Ridge, please visit www.spauldingridge.com

