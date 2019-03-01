Africa Oil & Power: South Sudan Minister Meets CNPC: Increased Oil Production and Environmental Protection Top Priorities

- Minister of Petroleum holds meetings with CNPC and subsidiaries in Beijing during five-day trip to China.

- Resumption and increase of oil production on blocks 1/2/4 and 3/7 central to talks; protection of environment through produced water management critical.

- Minister assures continued support, protection of facilities and workers for CNPC and investors in oil industry.

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2019 / In meetings today between the Minister of Petroleum of South Sudan and the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), Hon. Minister Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth and the leadership of CNPC emphasized their commitment to resuming and increasing production at South Sudanese oilfields and protecting the environment.

Hon. Amb. Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth met with Mr. Hou Qijun Vice President of CNPC, President of China Petroleum Technology and Development Corporation (CPTDC) and Vice President of China National Oil and Gas Exploration and Development Corporation (CNODC) today at the CNPC headquarters in Beijing. The Minister is on a five day visit to the People's Republic of China.

The Minister and CNPC's leadership discussed issues ranging from the resumption of oil production at block 1/2/4, increase of oil production at block 3/7, management of produced water to protect the environment, exploration of new blocks, community developmental projects, scholarships and a capacity building program to develop the staff of the Ministry of Petroleum and national oil company Nilepet.

At the top of the agenda for continued discussion is the management of produced water and optimization of oil production at block 3/7. The Minister emphasized at the meetings with CNPC, CPTDC and CNODC that management of produced water to protect the environment is top priority for the Ministry of Petroleum.

"South Sudan is building a sustainable oil sector that makes investment in our oil and gas blocks more appealing," said the Minister. "The resources are recognized to be world class and we invite new partners to work with us to add to the great work already done by CNPC and its partners in South Sudan."

Honorable Minister Gatkuoth also urged CNPC, which is the largest shareholder in block 3/7 and block 1/2/4, to bring new production on-stream at its concessions by exploring for new oilfields. He assured the leadership of CNPC and all its subsidiaries that the government of the Republic of South Sudan would continue to support CNPC's operations and provide full protection to its workers and those of other investors operating in South Sudan.

