Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2019-03-01 / 17:07 *With effect from April 2, 2019, Matti Lievonen will take over as CEO of Oiltanking GmbH. The current Managing Directors will step down in mutual agreement.* Following the successful development of the Oiltanking Group over several decades, the emphasis is now on continuing to grow strongly whilst focusing on driving productivity and efficiency by optimizing corporate structures and processes. On this basis, the chemical and gas business will be expanded in the near future. Matti Lievonen will take over as CEO of Oiltanking on April 2, 2019. From December 2008 to October 2018, he was President and CEO of Neste in Finland. During this period he not only multiplied the company's market value but also turned the regional refining company into the world's largest renewable diesel producer and the world's third most sustainable company. In addition to his wealth of experience in the biofuel and petroleum industry, his new role will also benefit from his knowledge on the technical optimization of business processes and the management of large international investment projects. After more than 4 years and by mutual agreement the current Managing Directors Koen Verniers and Daan Vos will step down whilst at the same time ensuring a successful hand over to Matti Lievonen. Over the past 22 and 18 years respectively, Koen Verniers and Daan Vos have given important impulses for the development of the company in various management positions at Oiltanking. In their current role as Managing Directors of Oiltanking, they have contributed to an enhanced strategic focus and the successful growth of the group and corresponding developments in gas. Already now the company would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank them both for their great commitment and many years of service. Marquard & Bahls AG is a Hamburg-based company that operates in the fields of energy supply, trading and logistics. Its core lines of business include tank storage logistics, trading and aviation fuelling. Furthermore, the company is active in dry bulk handling, fuel analysis and gas supply. Through its subsidiaries, Marquard & Bahls has a presence in 36 countries in Europe, America, Asia and Africa and employs more than 7,500 people. ( www.marquard-bahls.com [1] Media contact: Jörg Walter Head of Corporate Communication Marquard & Bahls AG Tel. +49 40 37004-0 communication@marquard-bahls.com End of Media Release Issuer: Marquard & Bahls AG Key word(s): Energy 2019-03-01 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 783013 2019-03-01 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e27efe3375190c836d193479ad0cacf4&application_id=783013&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 01, 2019 11:07 ET (16:07 GMT)