Freitag, 01.03.2019

01.03.2019 | 17:58
PR Newswire

Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

London, March 1

Fidelity Asian Values PLC

Issue of Ordinary Shares

Fidelity Asian Values PLC ("the Company") announces that it has today, 1 March 2019, issued 50,000 new Ordinary shares of 25p each under its block listing facility at a price of 421.5 pence per share. These shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares in issue.

Following this issue, the Company's issued share capital consists of 70,807,405 shares. No shares are held in treasury. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 70,807,405.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:


FIL Investments International
+44 (0)1737 837846
Natalia De Sousa

© 2019 PR Newswire