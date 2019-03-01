Volta Finance Limited

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with Rule 5.6.1 of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, Volta Finance Limited ("the Company"), notifies the market of the following:

As at the close of business on 28 February 2019, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 36,580,580 ordinary shares and 1 Class B Share.

Each ordinary and B share carries the right to 1 votes. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 36,580,581. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

