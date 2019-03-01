sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 01.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,98 Euro		+0,18
+2,65 %
WKN: A0LGE6 ISIN: GG00B1GHHH78 Ticker-Symbol: 3V7 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
01.03.2019 | 18:05
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Volta Finance Limited Total voting rights

1 March 2019

Volta Finance Limited
Total Voting Rights

In accordance with Rule 5.6.1 of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, Volta Finance Limited ("the Company"), notifies the market of the following:

As at the close of business on 28 February 2019, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 36,580,580 ordinary shares and 1 Class B Share.

Each ordinary and B share carries the right to 1 votes. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 36,580,581. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

BNP Paribas Securities Services S.C.A., Guernsey Branch
Company Secretary
Sharon A Williams
01481 750853


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)