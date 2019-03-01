Next Generation Regular Expression Processor (RXP) Doubles Throughput, Rule Capacity and Rule Complexity

Leading developer of hardware-accelerated security analytics, Titan IC (www.titan-ic.com) is to unveil their next generation Regular Expression Processor (RXP) at the RSA Conference and Expo. The result of significant R&D effort, this latest generation brings major new enhancements and doubles all three vectors of performance, capacity and complexity. It is ideally suited to accelerate SNORT or similar Intrusion Detection/Prevention System (IDS/IPS) architectures from 10 Gbps to over 100 Gbps.

Titan IC has developed this ground-breaking RXP technology for the detection of cyber threats on high-speed networks and licenses this Intellectual Property (IP) to a number of tier-one cyber security companies in Silicon Valley and Israel for use in products such as Next Generation Firewalls. The IP is also available in FPGAs, PCIe Adapters and on the Amazon Elastic Cloud and can simultaneously scan for simple patterns or complex regular expressions.

Three Vectors of Innovation

Performance - RXP is now available at up to more than double the performance of previous generations 100Gbps is achievable in both an FPGA or in a sub 5 watt block for an ASIC/SoC. At the 16nm process node, 100Gbps can be incorporated in as little as 20mm2 of die space and under 10mm2 at 7nm.

Rule Capacity RXP continues to lead the pack for rule capacity with support for up to 2 million rules and, in this new generation of RXP, Titan has also doubled the capacity of rule prefixes that can be pre-scanned and pre-filtered using the company's TCAM-like hardware. This greatly contributes to the overall performance of the system by obviating the need to push needless partial matches into RXP's high performance, massively threaded, search processors. The capacity of these processors has also been doubled and can now handle up to 32,000 simultaneous searches.

Rule Complexity Lastly, RXP now includes two major breakthroughs to better enable the handling of even more complex rules:

RXP's new "AnyPrefix" technology allows for high performance processing of a much wider variety and complexity of rules prefixes can now be selected from anywhere in the rule.

RXP's new "ReverseScan" technology is now smart enough to walk the scan through its engines backwards if that will improve the overall performance and match ability, and RXP automatically selects forward or reverse scanning.

Noel McKenna, Chief Executive Officer at Titan IC said, "Our latest RXP Regular Expression Processor family really does push the envelope in terms of capabilities, now customers can scale our IP to new heights and garner even more performance for really complex cybersecurity applications.

100G Live Demo

A live demo of RXP's 100Gbps Network Threat Detection capabilities can be seen at the RSA Conference, 4 7th March, 2019 on Titan IC's booth 6561, North Expo, Moscone Center, San Francisco.

About Titan IC

Titan IC is a world leading supplier of hardware engines for content and network processing, for both low cost, low footprint applications, as well as high performance complex regular expression processing. A privately held fabless semiconductor company, Titan IC is delivering new benchmarks in both flexibility and performance for content inspection and network processing hardware. The unique technology capability offers customers the ability to perform regular expression processing and pattern matching acceleration at speeds of a few 100Mb/s up to 200Gb/s utilizing a fully scalable, flexible and parallel architecture. This revolutionary new technology is capable of processing multiple characters and multiple regular expressions in parallel as concurrent tasks on several processing engines. Learn more at http://titan-ic.com.

