The Grand Park Royal Puerto Vallarta Bookings Now Available Through Royal Holiday Vacation Club

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2019 / Royal Holiday Vacation Club recently new traveling dates to a very popular destination in Mexico for travelers through their company. Effective immediately, people can begin booking the Grand Park Royal Puerto Vallarta, located in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, for various dates in 2019.

For the last several years, Mexico has continually been one of the most popular travel destinations for Royal Holiday club members. Travel dates to the area always fill up quickly with the company, and they expect that to be the case once again. This part of Mexico is known as one of the most popular places to explore all the Pacific Coast has to offer. Royal Holiday worked very hard to offer this through their company.

Puerto Vallarta continually ranks as one of the top tourist destinations for travelers all over the world looking to experience Mexico. Initially known almost entirely for the bay and beaches, the city has grown quite a bit to provide a number of other attractions as well. A ton of outdoor activities, such as sailing and whale watching, constantly bring in people who live an active lifestyle.

Growth in the area has also attracted art exhibits, shopping and a vibrant nightlife for people to enjoy. The international vibe of the area makes it a very welcoming place for travelers from all corners of the world to visit.

Amenities offered by The Grand Park Royal Puerto Vallarta include an international buffet for breakfast hours, lunch and dinner from the La Veranda restaurant, refreshments throughout the day from Munchies and drinks from a number of bars and lounges. For dinner options, a number of speciality restaurants are featured, including Andiamo, Frida Kitchen and El Pescador.

Along with food and beverage amenities, visitors can enjoy meeting rooms, multiple swimming pools, a spa, a fitness center and even a place specifically for kids to enjoy.

For Royal Holiday Vacation Club, providing traveling options to the area of Puerto Vallarta dates back to the early 1980s. It was originally a very popular area for people who live on the West Coast of the United States to visit, but it has since grown to bring in people from all over the globe. Other than Cancun, Puerto Vallarta is the most popular destination for international travelers in Mexico.

There are now 25 total destinations in Mexico offered by Royal Holiday Vacation Club. The vast majority of them are located along the west and east coast of the country. There are also a handful of destinations in Mexico City for travelers to check out.

Bookings are available through Royal Holiday Vacation Club on a first come, first serve basis. Those interested in trying out The Grand Park Royal Puerto Vallarta should act quickly to secure a preferred date. Those who have any questions about traveling to the area are encouraged to talk to their specific sales agent, or to reach out the Royal Holiday directly for additional assistance. The company offers help during normal business hours for those attempting to book.

