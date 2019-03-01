Findit, Inc.: Findit Highlights Member Layzie Bone of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony Launch of Official Online Website

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2019 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK: FDIT) a Nevada Corporation provides online marketing services through Findit Social Networking Content Management Platform to LayzieGear.com.

Layzie Bone of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony takes new strides in providing Officially marketed BTNH and L-BURNA merchandise online through the officially verified LayzieGear.com. With the help of Findit marketing assistance for LayzieGear.com, Layzie Bone (Steven Howse) is providing fans of the Bone Thugs-n-Harmony and Mo Thugs super-groups high end merchandise, access to new mixtapes, tour dates and Bone Thugs-n-Harmony videos. Findit who assists in the marketing of Layzie Bone and LayzieGear.com to provide online marketing services for the official home of Mo Thugs, L-BURNA, Harmony Howse and Bone Thugs-n-Harmony merchandise.

Findit creates content and assists in development of LayzieGear.com, while providing social marketing assistance to the LayzieGear brand. Bone Thugs-n-Harmony is a titan of the Hip Hop industry having worked with some of the most influential artists of the past (such as 2Pac and Eazy-E), while inspiring and producing music with many of the largest Hip Hop rappers of today. Fans of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony have come to expect excellence from the brand, which they may not always receive should they purchase merchandise through off-brand or third party suppliers.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I8O6_mHwZ_U

LayzieGear.com is the officially verified online storefront of Layzie Bone, and provides High Quality Official merchandise to Bone Thugs fans. The following categories of merchandise may be purchased from LayzieGear.com.

* Hats (including Snapback, Bucket, Military style hats and Visors)

* T-Shirts and Hoodies

* Accessories (including Keychains, Pins, Dog Tags, Pendants, Cufflinks and Chains)

* CD's & Mixtapes

True BTNH, L-BURNA, Mo Thugs and Harmony Howse fans will find official merchandise through LayzieGear. All proceeds from LayzieGear.com are the sole property of Layzie Bone, and go on to supplement his earnings so that he can continue to produce, write and tour with the legacy of music fans have come to adore. New information concerning mixtapes and tours such as Bone Thugs-n-Harmony's Puff Puff Pass tour will continuously be updated on LayzieGear.com, reinforcing its status as the Official home for fans interested in Layzie Bone and Bone Thugs-n-Harmony news and merchandise online.

About Layzie Bone and Bone Thugs-n-Harmony

Having gone by both L-BURNA and The #1 Assassin, Layzie Bone is the unwavering face of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony. Formed in Cleveland Ohio in 1991, the original group B.O.N.E Enterpri$e rebranded to Bone Thugs-n-Harmony shortly after Eazy-E took the group under his wing. Throughout the years Bone Thugs-n-Harmony (BTNH) has worked with a variety of artists across the music industry to produce some of the most memorable tracks of all time. Layzie Bone and Bone Thugs-n-Harmony have served as an inspiration to many artists today through their hard hitting beats and smooth flows, cementing a strong foundation in in rap history and elevating themselves to the most recognizable group in Hip Hop through their lasting legacy.

Follow Layzie Gear on Findit @layziegear

Peter Tosto stated "Findit is proud to be working Layzie Bone to make sure fans know his authentic site is LayzieGear dot come. It is so important that artists are receiving the money off of their hard work over the years and that their fans know where to go to purchase these items to support their favorite artists. Findit offers everyone out there the ability to set up their own site withing the Findit platform to post and share the content they want others to see."

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit offers News and Press Release Distribution. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increased brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., is a non reporting public company that trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Findit, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed by such forward-looking statements. This press release speaks as of the date first set forth above, and Findit, Inc. assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to factors such as the lack of capital, timely development of products, inability to deliver products when ordered, inability of potential customers to pay for ordered products, and political and economic risks inherent in international trade.

Contact:

Peter Tosto

Findit.com

404-443-3224

SOURCE: Findit, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/537493/Findit-Highlights-Member-Layzie-Bone-of-Bone-Thugs-n-Harmony-Launch-of-Official-Online-Website