BH Macro Limited - Monthly Shareholder Report

IMPORTANT LEGAL INFORMATION AND DISCLAIMER































Risk Factors

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP ("BHCM") has supplied certain information herein regarding BHM, BHMF and the funds which BHMF invests, or has invested, in (together the "Funds").

The material relating to the Funds included in this report is provided for information purposes only, does not constitute an invitation or offer to subscribe for or purchase shares in the Funds and is not intended to constitute "marketing" of the Funds as such term is understood for the purposes of the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive as it has been implemented in states of the European Economic Area. This material is not intended to provide a sufficient basis on which to make an investment decision. Information and opinions presented in this material relating to the Funds have been obtained or derived from sources believed to be reliable, but none of the Funds or BHCM make any representation as to their accuracy or completeness. Any estimates may be subject to error and significant fluctuation, especially during periods of high market volatility or disruption. Any estimates should be taken as indicative values only and no reliance should be placed on them. Estimated results, performance or achievements may materially differ from any actual results, performance or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, the Funds and BHCM expressly disclaim any obligations to update or revise such estimates to reflect any change in expectations, new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

Tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each investor in BHM and may be subject to change in the future. Returns may increase or decrease as a result of currency fluctuations.

You should note that, if you invest in BHM, your capital will be at risk and you may therefore lose some or all of any amount that you choose to invest. This material is not intended to constitute, and should not be construed as, investment advice. All investments are subject to risk. You are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decisions.

THE VALUE OF INVESTMENTS CAN GO DOWN AS WELL AS UP. YOU MAY NOT GET BACK THE AMOUNT ORIGINALLY INVESTED AND YOU MAY LOSE ALL OF YOUR INVESTMENT. PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT A RELIABLE INDICATOR OF FUTURE RESULTS.



Acquiring shares in BHM may expose an investor to a significant risk of losing all of the amount invested. Any person who is in any doubt about investing in BHM (and therefore gaining exposure to BHMF and the investment funds in which BHMF invests (together with BHMF "the Underlying Funds")) should consult an authorised person specialising in advising on such investments. Any person acquiring shares in BHM must be able to bear the risks involved. These include the following:

• The Underlying Funds are speculative and involve substantial risk.

• The Underlying Funds will be leveraged and will engage in speculative investment practices that may increase the risk of investment loss. The Underlying Funds may invest in illiquid securities.

• Past results of each Underlying Fund's investment manager(s) are not necessarily indicative of future performance of that Underlying Fund, and that Underlying Fund's performance may be volatile.

• An investor could lose all or a substantial amount of his or her investment.

• An investment manager may have total investment and trading authority over an Underlying Fund and each Underlying Fund is dependent upon the services of its investment manager(s).

• Investments in the Underlying Funds are subject to restrictions on withdrawal or redemption and should be considered illiquid.

• The investment managers' incentive compensation, fees and expenses may offset an Underlying Fund's trading and investment profits.

• No Underlying Fund is required to provide periodic pricing or valuation information to investors with respect to individual investments.

• The Underlying Funds are not subject to the same regulatory requirements as mutual funds.

• A portion of the trades executed for the Underlying Funds may take place on foreign markets.

• The Underlying Funds are subject to conflicts of interest.

• Each Underlying Fund is dependent on the services of certain key personnel, and, were certain or all of them to become unavailable, an Underlying Fund may prematurely terminate.

• Each Underlying Fund's managers will receive performance-based compensation. Such compensation may give such managers an incentive to make riskier investments than they otherwise would.

• An Underlying Fund may make investments in securities of issuers in emerging markets. Investment in emerging markets involve particular risks, such as less strict market regulation, increased likelihood of severe inflation, unstable currencies, war, expropriation of property, limitations on foreign investments, increased market volatility, less favourable or unstable tax provisions, illiquid markets and social and political upheaval.

The above summary risk factors do not purport to be a complete description of the relevant risks of an investment in shares in BHM or the Underlying Funds and therefore reference should be made to publicly available documents and information.