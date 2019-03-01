The "Europe Hernia Repair Devices and Consumables Market (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Hernia Repair Devices Consumables Market is expected to witness market growth of 4.8% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2024.

Growing prevalence of hernia, especially inguinal hernia, rapid adoption of tension-free repair procedures, technological advancement such as robotic surgeries are the factors that drive the growth of the market.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include B Braun Melsungen, Baxter Inc., Medtronic Plc, The Cooper Companies Inc., Ethicon (Johnson Johnson), Becton, Dickinson And Company, Cook Medical Inc., Allergan, W. L. Gore Associates, Inc. and Herniamesh S.R.L.

Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Europe Hernia Repair Devices Consumables Market, by Product

1.4.2 Europe Hernia Repair Devices Consumables Market, by Surgery Type

1.4.3 Europe Hernia Repair Devices Consumables Market, by Hernia Type

1.4.4 Europe Hernia Repair Devices Consumables Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the research

Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.1.3 Players Outlook for the Market

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.1 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Europe Hernia Repair Devices Consumables Market by Product

3.1.1 Europe Fixation Devices Market by Country

3.1.2 Europe Hernia Repair Devices Consumables Market by Fixation Devices Type

3.1.3 Europe Consumables (Mesh) Market by Country

3.1.4 Europe Hernia Repair Devices Consumables Market by Consumables (Mesh) Type

Chapter 4. Europe Hernia Repair Devices Consumables Market by Surgery Type

4.1.1 Europe Open Tension-Free Repair Surgery Market by Country

4.1.2 Europe Laparoscopic Surgery Market by Country

Chapter 5. Europe Hernia Repair Devices Consumables Market by Hernia Type

5.1.1 Europe Inguinal Hernia Market by Country

5.1.2 Europe Incisional Hernia Market by Country

5.1.3 Europe Umbilical Hernia Market by Country

5.1.4 Europe Femoral Hernia Market by Country

5.1.5 Europe Other Hernia Type Market by Country

Chapter 6. Europe Hernia Repair Devices Consumables Market by Country

6.1 Germany Hernia Repair Devices Consumables Market

6.2 UK Hernia Repair Devices Consumables Market

6.3 France Hernia Repair Devices Consumables Market

6.4 Russia Hernia Repair Devices Consumables Market

6.5 Spain Hernia Repair Devices Consumables Market

6.6 Italy Hernia Repair Devices Consumables Market

6.7 Rest of Europe Hernia Repair Devices Consumables Market

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Baxter International, Inc.

7.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG.

7.3 Johnsons Johnsons

7.4 Cook Medical

7.5 Medtronic Plc.

7.6 W. L. Gore Associates, Inc.

7.7 CooperSurgical, Inc.

7.8 Becton, Dickinson and Company

7.9 Hernia mesh S. R. L

7.10 Allergan Plc.

