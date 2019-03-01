The "Europe Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market (2018 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market is expected to witness market growth of 7.2% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2024.

Presently, growing cases of cardiovascular diseases, remote monitoring systems and increasing use of implantable cardiac monitors to monitor epilepsy disorder accelerating the market growth.

Furthermore, technological advancements in cardiac monitor devices such as miniaturization and easier implant procedures is further supporting the market growth.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market.

Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Europe Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market, by Indication

1.4.2 Europe Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market, by End User

1.4.3 Europe Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the research

Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.1.3 Players Outlook for the Market

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Europe Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market by Indication

3.1.1 Europe Cardiac Arrhythmias Market by Country

3.1.2 Europe Atrial Fibrillation Market by Country

3.1.3 Europe Epilepsy Unexplained Falls Market by Country

Chapter 4. Europe Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market by End User

4.1.1 Europe Hospitals Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market by Country

4.1.2 Europe Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market by Country

4.1.3 Europe Cardiac Center Clinics Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market by Country

Chapter 5. Europe Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market by Country

5.1 Germany Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market

5.2 UK Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market

5.3 France Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market

5.4 Russia Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market

5.5 Spain Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market

5.6 Italy Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market

5.7 Rest of Europe Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market

Chapter 6. Company Profiles

6.1 Boston Scientific Corporation

6.2 ABBOTT Laboratories

6.3 Agilent Technologies

6.4 Schiller AG

6.5 Abiomed, Inc.

6.6 Jarvik Heart, Inc.

6.7 Berlin Heart GmbH

6.8 Astellas Pharma Inc.

6.9 Reliantheart Inc.

6.10 BIOTRONIK SE CO. KG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/npc4c4/the_2019?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190301005480/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Cardiovascular Devices