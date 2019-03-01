The "Europe Ventricular Assist Devices (VADs) Market (2018 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Ventricular Assist Devices (VADs) Market is expected to witness market growth of 10.7% CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2024. The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market.

The major factors that drive the growth of the global ventricular assist devices market are growing patient's pool with heart failures and shortage of heart donors. Additionally, the technically advanced VAD (DuraHeart, HeartMate III) are devices that add to the market growth.

Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Europe Ventricular Assist Devices (VADs) Market, by Product

1.4.2 Europe Ventricular Assist Devices (VADs) Market, by Design

1.4.3 Europe Ventricular Assist Devices (VADs) Market, by Application

1.4.4 Europe Ventricular Assist Devices (VADs) Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the research

Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Players Outlook for the Market

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Europe Ventricular Assist Devices Market by Product

3.1.1 Europe Left Ventricular Assist Devices (LVADs) Market by Country

3.1.2 Europe Right Ventricular Assist Devices (LVADs) Market by Country

3.1.3 Europe Biventricular Assist Devices (BIVADs) Market by Country

Chapter 4. Europe Ventricular Assist Devices Market by Design

4.1.1 Europe Implantable Ventricular Assist Devices Market by Country

4.1.2 Europe Transcutaneous Ventricular Assist Devices Market by Country

Chapter 5. Europe Ventricular Assist Devices Market by Application

5.1.1 Europe Bridge-to-transplant (BTT) Therapy Ventricular Assist Devices Market by Country

5.1.2 Europe Destination Therapy Ventricular Assist Devices Market by Country

5.1.3 Europe Bridge-to-recovery (BTR) Therapy Ventricular Assist Devices Market by Country

5.1.4 Europe Bridge-to-candidacy (BTC) Therapy Ventricular Assist Devices Market by Country

Chapter 6. Europe Ventricular Assist Devices Market by Country

6.1 Germany Ventricular Assist Devices Market

6.2 UK Ventricular Assist Devices Market

6.3 France Ventricular Assist Devices Market

6.4 Russia Ventricular Assist Devices Market

6.5 Spain Ventricular Assist Devices Market

6.6 Italy Ventricular Assist Devices Market

6.7 Rest of Europe Ventricular Assist Devices Market

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 ABBOTT Laboratories

7.2 Abiomed, Inc.

7.3 Reliantheart Inc.

7.4 Berlin Heart GmbH

7.5 Jarvik Heart, Inc.

7.6 Suntech Medical Inc.

7.7 Thoratec Corporation

7.8 SynCardia Systems, Inc.

7.9 CardiacAssist, Inc. (LivaNova PLC)

7.10 Heartware International Inc. (ABBOTT Laboratories)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rv38pc/the_ventricular?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190301005481/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Cardiovascular Devices