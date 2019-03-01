Barclaycard merchants to accept Discover, Diners Club International and affiliate network cards

As spending by tourists and business visitors to the UK grows, merchants will benefit by offering these additional payment methods

Shoppers will be able to pay in-store and online with these cards at Barclaycard merchants

Barclaycard, which processes nearly half of the UK's credit and debit card transactions, today announces that it will start accepting cards that run on the Discover Global Network across its UK merchant network.

Barclaycard and Discover Global Network have reached an agreement whereby Barclaycard's merchants are now able to accept Discover, Diners Club International and affiliate network cards both in-store and online.

Accepting these payment methods allows Barclaycard's merchants to process transactions from the customers of Discover Global Network's more than 10 network alliance partners and 55 countries where Diners Club cards are issued.

Cardholders are now able to pay at over 110,000 of Barclaycard's UK merchants both in-store and online, with thousands more merchants set to start accepting Discover Global Network cards over the course of the year.

With growing numbers of overseas tourists and business travellers coming to the UK, Barclaycard's extensive business customer base which covers hotels, restaurants, travel providers, retail outlets and many other sectors stand to benefit by offering these additional payment methods.

Overseas visitors and international shoppers are an ever-increasing customer segment for merchants. In 2017, the 39.2 million overseas visitors to UK spent a record of £24.5 billion, which marked a nine percent increase in value compared with the previous year*.

"This partnership marks an important milestone for our business," said Rob Cameron, CEO of payment acceptance at Barclaycard "Following the significant investment we have made in our platform, UK merchants are now able to seamlessly accept new payment methods.

"For the first time, Discover Global Network's extensive cardholder base will be able to purchase from our UK merchants whether they're in-store visiting the UK or shopping online from abroad. It also benefits our business customers as they can serve a wider audience, which ultimately could boost sales."

"The UK continues to be a top destination for our cardholders who travel from around the world," said Amy Parsons, senior vice president of global acceptance at Discover. "Partnering with Barclaycard will provide merchant acceptance at the places where they are most likely to shop and create a more positive experience."

Discover Global Network has more than 44 million merchant acceptance locations and two million ATM cash access locations across 190 countries and territories. Discover has established network to network alliances across the globe, including relationships in China, Japan, Korea, India, Brazil, Turkey, Nigeria and throughout Europe.

Notes to editors

About Barclaycard

Barclaycard is a leading global payment business that helps consumers, retailers and businesses to make and take payments flexibly, and to access short-term credit and point-of-sale finance. In 2017 we processed over £250bn in transactions globally. Barclaycard is a pioneer of new forms of payment and is at the forefront of developing viable contactless and mobile payment schemes for today and cutting-edge forms of payment for the future. We also partner with a wide range of organisations across the globe to offer their customers or members payment options and credit.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its direct banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance in 190 countries and territories. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company.

