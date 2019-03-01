Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2019) - Alliance Growers Corp. (CSE: ACG) (the "Company" or "Alliance") is pleased to announce that it has closed the lead order of 2,000,000 units (the "Units") of the 4,000,000 -unit private placement announced on February 20, 2019 at $0.10 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one transferrable share purchase warrant, entitling the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 per share, for a period of two years.

On February 27, 2019, Alliance engaged a New York Family Office for a $4 million equity facility allowing the Company, solely at its request, to draw down on the facility over several months at progressively higher prices. The Company will announce details early next week.

"2019 is shaping up to be another strong period of growth for Alliance, we have now secured multiple on-going financing streams to ensure the Company is able to meet its financial obligations with its projects. In doing so, we have been careful to balance our financing requirements with dilution to our share capital," commented Dennis Petke, President and CEO of Alliance Growers. "We are looking forward to a long and fruitful relationship with the Family Office."

About Alliance Growers Corp.

Alliance Growers is a Diversified Global Medical Cannabis Company driven by the Company's 'Four Pillars' Organization Plan - Cannabis Biotech Complex, Strategic ACMPR Investments, CBD Oil Supply and Distribution, and Research and Technology.

Alliance Growers is working with Pharmagreen Biotech Inc. advancing a new business partnership, to jointly develop and operate a 63,000-square foot facility, to be the first of its kind in Western Canada to house a DNA Botany lab, extraction facility and Tissue Culture Plantlet Production facility to service the Cannabis market and agriculture market in general.

