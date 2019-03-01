MentionWorth: Entrepreneur Chris Frederick to Host a Miami Networking Event in March 2019

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 1 2019 / Entrepreneur Chris Frederick has announced that he is hosting a networking event entitled 'Branding Bootcamp' in Miami, Florida on March 8th through the 11th. The purpose of this event is to teach young entrepreneurs what it takes to be successful and to provide them with the skills necessary for them to achieve success. Anyone interested in attending this event can still purchase tickets, but they are selling out fast.

People have described Frederick as a 'serial entrepreneur,' and they would be right. He has established several successful businesses over the years. A big reason for his success can be attributed to networking. At this upcoming event, he will be talking about how to generate multiple streams of income by using practical networking strategies.

The ideal target audience for the Branding Bootcamp event is aspiring entrepreneurs who need inspiration and knowledge. Chris Frederick will be joined by co-hosts Jeremy Bishop and Cody Kerns. Kerns is the CEO of ICOMEUP, and Bishop is the Vice President of Marketing at ICOMEUP.

Aside from being a serial entrepreneur, Frederick has also established himself as a bigtime influencer on Instagram. At ChrisFrederick.com, Frederick assists entrepreneurs with their networking endeavors by utilizing his Instagram following, which includes over 300 million connections. When these entrepreneurs attend the event, they'll learn how to build their brand and take their business to the next level.

There is one philosophy which comes out of making money, according to Frederick. You need to spend a little money in order to make a lot of money. If you can learn to do that, success will follow. This is what Frederick will talk about at Branding Bootcamp. He'll also reveal the income streams which made him the most money. Most importantly, he'll go over everything there is to know about increasing productivity and networking.

Anyone who attends the event can write it off as a tax deduction. It is open to entrepreneurs of several levels, starting from entry level all the way to the VIP level and Super VIP level. For each person who attends, a private session will be available to them which teaches things like content creation, detailed sales training, customizing and editing photographs and videos, 2-day access to a mansion, and brand development. Those who are at a higher level of entry will receive additional bonuses too.

About Entrepreneur Chris Frederick

Chris Frederick is both an entrepreneur and a father, and he works hard at both. He tries to be better at both every single day to inspire Carter Frederick, his son. As of 2019, Frederick has over 7 different income streams and businesses. His most notable one is an exotic car rental company.

As an Instagram influencer, he sells promotional advertisements for his clients. They usually see substantial growth to their businesses after just 3 days, resulting in thousands of new connections and followers. It helps that Frederick is a direct sales representative who is a top producer in his field. His expertise is to train other people and show them how to sell valuable items over the internet.

Outside of his own businesses, Frederick invests in several other start-up businesses too, such as Core 22. You may contact Chris on Instagram or email: cfmagic@icloud.com

