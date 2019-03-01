Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, today announced that ICE Benchmark Administration Limited (IBA) has published the results of its survey on the use of LIBOR currencies and tenors.

IBA launched the survey on the use of LIBOR on December 4, 2018 in order to identify the LIBOR settings that are most widely used. The survey closed on February 15, 2019, and the results have been published on IBA's website.

Using the results of this survey and other outreach work, IBA will work with globally active banks to seek to publish certain LIBOR settings after year-end 2021. IBA expects to issue further press releases regarding this work as it progresses.

The primary goal of IBA's work in seeking to obtain sufficient banking industry support to publish certain LIBOR settings after year-end 2021 is to provide these settings to users with outstanding LIBOR-linked contracts that are impossible or impractical to modify. Any such settings will need to be compliant with relevant regulations and in particular those regarding representativeness.

IBA's work is also designed to facilitate the industry's progress towards an orderly adoption of alternative 'risk-free' reference rates into the financial system, as called for by the Financial Conduct Authority and the central banks.

Notwithstanding the results of the survey and IBA's work, there is no guarantee that any LIBOR settings will continue to be published after year-end 2021. Users of LIBOR should not rely on the continued publication of any LIBOR settings when developing transition or fall back plans.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) is a Fortune 500 company formed in the year 2000 to modernize markets. ICE serves customers by operating the exchanges, clearing houses and information services they rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global financial and commodity markets. A leader in market data, ICE Data Services serves the information and connectivity needs across virtually all asset classes. As the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, the company is the premier venue for raising capital in the world, driving economic growth and transforming markets.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located at http://www.intercontinentalexchange.com/terms-of-use. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as filed with the SEC on February 7, 2019.

SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange

ICE-CORP

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190301005530/en/

Contacts:

ICE

Media Contact:

Rebecca Mitchell

rebecca.mitchell@theice.com

+44 7951 057351

media@theice.com

or

Investor Contact:

Warren Gardiner

warren.gardiner@theice.com

+1 770-835-0114

investors@theice.com