sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 01.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

66,27 Euro		+0,66
+1,01 %
WKN: A1W5H0 ISIN: US45866F1049 Ticker-Symbol: IC2 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
67,60
68,28
22:36
67,57
68,25
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC66,27+1,01 %