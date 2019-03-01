Don Bullock to retire

Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced that Yan Jin has been named senior vice president, Investor Relations. He succeeds Don Bullock, who announced he will retire on April 15, 2019. In this role, Jin will report to Rick Fearon, vice chairman and chief financial and planning officer, Eaton.

"I am pleased to have Yan step into this important leadership role for our company," said Fearon. "His extensive knowledge of our businesses and markets, and his international experience, uniquely positions him to lead our Investor Relations function."

Jin joined Eaton in 2001 as a financial analyst for the Fluid Power business in Cleveland, Ohio. During his time with the company, he's served as the plant controller for the hydraulics manufacturing facility in Jining, China; the regional finance controller for Hydraulics in Greater China; regional finance controller, Hydraulics Business in Asia-Pacific; vice president, Finance, Asia-Pacific; and most recently as vice president, Investor Relations. Prior to joining Eaton, Jin worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers in auditing.

Jin holds a bachelor's degree in economics from The Capital University of Economics and Business in Beijing, China, and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Wisconsin Madison. He is also a member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants and holds the Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) designation.

Over the next few months, Bullock and Jin will be working to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

"I'd like to extend a sincere thank you to Don for his 21 years of service to Eaton and his 8 years leading our Investor Relations efforts," said Fearon. "He's done an outstanding job communicating our strategy to the investment community and managing relationships with investors."

