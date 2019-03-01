The Latin American Chamber of Commerce Charlotte (LACCC) Collaborates With Wells Fargo to Offer a Business Accelerator Program

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2019 / The Latin American Chamber of Commerce Charlotte (LACCC), in collaboration with Wells Fargo and the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC) is proud to announce a new business accelerator program titled Avanzar.





For the past four years, Wells Fargo has spent more than $1 billion per year with diverse suppliers. 'We're committed to increasing our spend with diverse suppliers through building capacity in diverse businesses across the country. The Avanzar Program is one of our innovative approaches to creating a pipeline of strong Hispanic owned businesses,' said Regina Heyward, senior vice president and head of supplier diversity for Wells Fargo.

As part of this new initiative, the LACCC will administer a year-long accelerator. Each month for eight consecutive months, the ten participating Hispanic businesses from our community will meet for an educational programming series. The administered curriculum and training will help the participants overcome barriers to success in order to scale their businesses and build sustainable enterprises.

'We are humbled and excited that Wells Fargo and the USHCC have chosen Charlotte to provide this program. Also, we believe this allows the LACCC fulfill its mission to foster the economic growth and development of the Hispanic business community in the Charlotte region. The LACCC continues to provide support to the business community in the area to increase revenue and employee opportunities,' said Rocio Gonzalez, LACCC Executive Director.

'We are thrilled to be collaborating with the LACCC and Wells Fargo for the Avanzar program. This program is a reflection of our steadfast commitment to Local Chambers and Hispanic businesses in the communities they serve,' said Ramiro Cavazos, USHCC President & CEO.

'Wells Fargo is proud to support the Latin American Chamber of Commerce and their business accelerator program,' said Kendall Alley, Region Bank president for Wells Fargo. 'We understand the important role small businesses play in Charlotte and the need to help foster their success. At Wells Fargo, we believe we're responsible for promoting the long-term economic prosperity and quality of life for everyone in our communities. If our communities prosper, we all prosper.'

Participant Criteria

· Hispanic businesses between $100K - $ 250K in revenue

· Must be an established business with at least 3 years of operations

· Must have a business that in the long term is scalable into an enterprise

· Be in good membership standing with the local chamber of commerce

For the Avanzar application in Charlotte, click here.

About LACCC

The LACCC offers a sustainable bilingual platform of programs, events and services that engages, empowers and supports both Latino and non-Latino businesses, entrepreneurs and professionals in order to ACCELERATE their ACCESS to RESOURCES GROWTH and SUCCESS when navigating together this new economy. With approximately 450 members, LACCC is Energizing the Latin-American Business community in Mecklenburg County since 2001. Please visit lacccharlotte.com for upcoming events. Follow us on Twitter @LACCCLT

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo's vision is to satisfy our customers' financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,800 locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 37 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately 259,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 26 on Fortune's 2018 rankings of America's largest corporations. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

About USHCC

The USHCC actively promotes the economic growth, development, and interests of more than 4.37 million Hispanic-owned businesses, that combined, contribute over $700 billion to the American economy every year. It also advocates on behalf of 260 major American corporations and serves as the umbrella organization for more than 200 local chambers and business associations nationwide. For more information, please visit ushcc.com. Follow us on Twitter @USHCC.

CONNECTING • EMPOWERING • MENTORING • GROWING

145C Scaleybark Rd, Charlotte, NC 28209

Tel: 704-343-2525

admin@LACCCharlotte.com

www.LACCCharlotte.com

SOURCE: Latin America Chamber of Commerce Charlotte

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/537528/The-Latin-American-Chamber-of-Commerce-Charlotte-LACCC-Collaborates-With-Wells-Fargo-to-Offer-a-Business-Accelerator-Program