Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2019) - Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: DOSE) ("RDT" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the completion of a vertical amalgamation (the "Amalgamation") with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Rapid Dose Therapeutics Inc., pursuant to section 177 of the Business Corporations Act (Ontario). The Amalgamation did not require shareholder approval and was completed to simplify the corporate structure of RDT. No securities were issued in connection with the Amalgamation. The shares of the subsidiary were cancelled without any repayment of capital in respect of them.

RDT is a publicly-traded Canadian biotechnology company that provides innovative, proprietary drug delivery technologies designed to improve outcomes and quality of lives. RDT offers Quick, Convenient, Precise and Discreet choices to consumers. RDT is focused and committed to clinical research and product development for the healthcare manufacturing industry - including nutraceutical, pharmaceutical and cannabis industries. Within the cannabis sector, RDT provides a turn-key Managed Strip Service Program which enables RDT's QuickStrip proprietary drug delivery technology to be licensed by select partners. RDT's service-based annuity contracts drive recurring revenue which enables rapid expansion into emerging markets - potentially generating value for consumers and shareholders. The Corporation is committed to continually create innovative solutions aimed at multiple consumer segments and future market needs.

