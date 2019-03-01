sprite-preloader
Barksdale Capital Corp.: Barksdale Grants Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2019 / Barksdale Capital Corp. ("Barksdale" or the "Company") (TSXV: BRO)(OTCQB: BRKCF) announces it has granted incentive stock options to its directors, employees and consultants, exercisable to purchase up to 800,000 common shares in the capital of the Company until March 1, 2024 at an exercise price of $0.58 per share. The incentive stock options were granted in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

Barksdale Capital is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, BC, that is focused on the acquisition and exploration of highly prospective base metal projects in the United States. Barksdale's portfolio of assets is located within a world-class base metal district in southern Arizona and are surrounded by some of the world's largest mining companies.

ON BEHALF OF BARKSDALE CAPITAL CORP

"Rick Trotman"

Rick Trotman
President and Chief Executive Officer

For more information please phone 778-558-7145, email info@barksdalecapital.com or visit www.BarksdaleCapital.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Barksdale Capital Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/537530/Barksdale-Grants-Incentive-Stock-Options


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE