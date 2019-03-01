Barksdale Capital Corp.: Barksdale Grants Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2019 / Barksdale Capital Corp. ("Barksdale" or the "Company") (TSXV: BRO)(OTCQB: BRKCF) announces it has granted incentive stock options to its directors, employees and consultants, exercisable to purchase up to 800,000 common shares in the capital of the Company until March 1, 2024 at an exercise price of $0.58 per share. The incentive stock options were granted in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

Barksdale Capital is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, BC, that is focused on the acquisition and exploration of highly prospective base metal projects in the United States. Barksdale's portfolio of assets is located within a world-class base metal district in southern Arizona and are surrounded by some of the world's largest mining companies.

For more information please phone 778-558-7145, email info@barksdalecapital.com or visit www.BarksdaleCapital.com.



