SeniorLiving.org Research Suggests Seniors in Kentucky, Oklahoma and Mississippi are at the Most Risk of Health Problems

SeniorLiving.org Recently Posted an Independent Study that Looks at Where the Healthiest and Least Healthiest Senior Citizens are Likely to Live

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2019 / The founders of SeniorLiving.org, a company that helps senior citizens find the best communities and care options for their needs, are pleased to announce that they have just posted the results of their latest independent study to their website. The study, which is titled "Where the Healthiest Seniors Roam," offers statistics and other information on where the healthiest older adults, as well as those with the most health challenges, are most likely to live.

To check out the study and its accompanying graphs in their entirety, please visit https://www.seniorliving.org/research/where-the-healthiest-seniors-roam/.









As a company spokesperson noted, the founders understand that while people are living longer than ever, this longevity can also lead to an increased risk of developing a chronic illness.

This knowledge inspired the founders to do some extensive research and determine which areas of the country are home to the healthiest and least healthy senior citizens. To avoid "fake numbers," the spokesperson noted, the new article is filled with links to trustworthy sources for the information, including data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with many others.

As the new study notes, in several states, seniors are "an overwhelmingly healthy lot," with at least 80 percent of those age 65 and older rating their health as "good" or better.

"New Hampshire took the top spot in this category, a trend that might contribute to recent interest in the state as a retirement destination," the article noted, adding that Colorado and Utah earned second and third place respectively, followed by Minnesota.

"Several of these top-ranked states boast enviable health statistics for all age groups, so the well-being of their seniors could result from long-standing cultural norms related to healthy habits."

On the flip side, the article noted that older Americans in Kentucky, Oklahoma and Mississippi are at the highest risk for a number of health issues.

"While Northern states tended to boast relatively strong numbers, states with low rates of well-being among older Americans were concentrated in the South. This disparity could be attributable to differences in health care access, as many Southern states have been criticized for the scarcity of their medical resources," the article noted.

