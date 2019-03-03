Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) from November 8, 2018 through December 20, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important March 4, 2019 deadline in the securities class action lawsuit filed against the company. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Perrigo investors under the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that on December 20, 2018, Perrigo filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission disclosing that it had received an audit finding letter from the Irish tax authorities on October 30, 2018 stating "that IP sales transactions… including the sale of Tysabri, were not part of the trade of Elan Pharma and therefore should have been treated as chargeable gains subject to an effective 33% tax rate, rather than the 12.5% tax rate applicable to trading income." Although Perrigo had revealed to investors on November 8, 2018 that it had received the audit finding letter, it did not disclose material details. On this news, Perrigo securities plummeted $15.33 or over 29% to close at $37.03 on December 21, 2018.

