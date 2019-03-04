-Sales temporarily interrupted while closing administrative and procedural open items related to EU certificates and unrelated to product performance

-No impact on U.S. market

AVITA Medical (ASX: AVH, OTCQX: AVMXY), a global regenerative medicine company, today announced that sales of the RECELL Device in the EU have been temporarily interrupted. The sales interruption occurred after the notified body responsible for EU certificates reported open items related to administrative and procedural non-conformities. These open items are limited to product distributed within the EU and are not related to product quality, performance or safety. This action has no impact on the sale of products outside of the EU. The Company does not actively promote the products in the EU and its activity in the region is limited to filling purchase requests as they are received, therefore the financial impact to AVITA of this temporary interruption is immaterial as EU sales of products have averaged approximately A$40,000 per month during Fiscal 2019.

"It is important to note that this interruption is unrelated to the performance and safety of our products and does not impact the U.S. market," said Dr. Mike Perry, Chief Executive Office of AVITA Medical. "We will work closely with the authorities to close this administrative request as soon as possible, and no later than the 3rd quarter of calendar 2019. We do not actively promote in the EU at this time but do want to ensure that our products are available as soon as possible to those institutions who request it and to patients who can benefit from their use."

AVITA Medical received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of the RECELL Autologous Cell Harvesting Device (RECELL System) for the treatment of acute thermal burns in patients 18 years and older in September 2018.

ABOUT AVITA MEDICAL LIMITED

AVITA Medical is a regenerative medicine company with a technology platform positioned to address unmet medical needs in burns, chronic wounds, and aesthetics indications. AVITA Medical's patented and proprietary collection and application technology provides innovative treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin. The medical devices work by preparing a REGENERATIVE EPIDERMAL SUSPENSION(RES), an autologous suspension comprised of the patient's skin cells necessary to regenerate natural healthy epidermis. This autologous suspension is then sprayed onto the areas of the patient requiring treatment.

AVITA Medical's first U.S. product, the RECELL System, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in September 2018. The RECELL System is indicated for use in the treatment of acute thermal burns in patients 18 years and older. The RECELL System is used to prepare Spray-On Skin Cells using a small amount of a patient's own skin, providing a new way to treat severe burns, while significantly reducing the amount of donor skin required. The RECELL System is designed to be used at the point of care alone or in combination with autografts depending on the depth of the burn injury. Compelling data from randomized, controlled clinical trials conducted at major U.S. burn centers and real-world use in more than 7,000 patients globally, reinforce that the RECELL System is a significant advancement over the current standard of care for burn patients and offers benefits in clinical outcomes and cost savings. Healthcare professionals should read the INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE RECELL Autologous Cell Harvesting Device (https://recellsystem.com/) for a full description of indications for use and important safety information including contraindications, warnings and precautions.

In international markets, our products are marketed under the RECELL System brand to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications including burns, acute wounds, scars and vitiligo. The RECELL System is TGA-registered in Australia and CFDA-cleared in China.

To learn more, visit www.avitamedical.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This letter includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "could," "may," "will," "believe," "estimate," "look forward," "forecast," "goal," "target," "project," "continue," "outlook," "guidance," "future," other words of similar meaning and the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements in this letter include, but are not limited to, statements concerning, among other things, our ongoing clinical trials and product development activities, regulatory approval of our products, the potential for future growth in our business, and our ability to achieve our key strategic, operational and financial goal. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Each forward- looking statement contained in this letter is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the timing of regulatory approvals of our products; physician acceptance, endorsement, and use of our products; failure to achieve the anticipated benefits from approval of our products; the effect of regulatory actions; product liability claims; risks associated with international operations and expansion; and other business effects, including the effects of industry, economic or political conditions outside of the company's control. Investors should not place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this letter. Investors are encouraged to read our publicly available filings for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this letter speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements.

