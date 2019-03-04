Abundant Robot Line-up Provides Optimal Solutions for Diverse Automation

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:7272) announced today that it will exhibit a booth based on the theme of "YAMAHA ROBOT BEST SOLUTION Improved Production Line Performance," at the HANNOVER MESSE 2019, a B to B industrial technology trade show to be held in Hannover, Germany, from Monday, April 1 to Friday, April 5, 2019.

The HANNOVER MESSE is the world's leading industrial trade fair, at which leading-edge industrial technology and products are gathered in one place. (The 2018 event saw exhibits held by approx. 6,500 companies attracting around 220,000 visitors).

The booth has increased space to about twice that of last year where it will showcase demonstrations such as the "Linear Conveyor Module LCM100," a linear motor-based transport robot, and a SCARA robot which boasts high speed and high accuracy. These exhibits work toward greater productivity and improved variability on production lines, providing best solutions for factory automation.

Overview of HANNOVER MESSE 2019 Event Period: April 1 to 5, 2019 Venue: Hannover Exhibition Grounds, Germany No. of exhibitors/ No. of Attendees: Approx. 6,500 Companies Approx. 220,000 Attendees (2018 Results) Website: http://www.hannovermesse.de/home

Overview of Yamaha Motor Exhibit Exhibit Space: Hall 17, B68 Exhibit Contents: Exhibition and demonstrations - Linear Conveyor Module LCM100 - Robot Vision "iVY 2" Multi-Axis Controller "RCX 340" - SCARA robot "YK 400 XR" Cartesian Robots

Website:

[English]

https://global.yamahamotor.com/business/robot/event/2019hannover_messe/

[German]

https://global.yamaha-motor.com/business/robot/sp/

