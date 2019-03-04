Japan's Tokyu Hotels Revamps Its Magazine "COMFORTS," Launches Online Edition

TOKYO, March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tokyu Hotels Co., Ltd., which is operating a nationwide network of hotels, has revamped the contents of "COMFORTS," a magazine for its guests, and simultaneously launched its online edition.

(Photos: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/201902253503?p=images)

Both the reformed print edition and the online version of "COMFORTS" carry English translations of some of its articles for visitors from overseas, who are increasing in number, in addition to Japanese-language articles. The first edition of the revamped COMFORTS, which was published on March 1, 2019, features Japan's ancient capital of Kyoto, which is popular with foreign visitors, and also runs an interview with architect Tadao Ando who is active globally, among other articles.

Tokyu Hotels hopes that visitors to Japan will enjoy reading "COMFORTS."

The online edition of "COMFORTS": https://www.comforts.jp

The print edition of "COMFORTS" is a 36-page magazine carrying information on areas where Tokyu Hotels' outlets are situated, how to enjoy staying at the hotels, information useful for business activities and Japanese history, among other information. Its copies can be found in guest rooms and other places at the hotels. Tokyu Hotels kicked off the online edition of the magazine at the same time as the reform of its print version.

About Tokyu Hotels

Vast Network and Hearty Japanese Hospitality

Tokyu Hotels is Japan's leading hotel chain whose three brands -- Tokyu Hotel, Excel Hotel Tokyu and Tokyu REI Hotel -- offer hearty hospitality meeting the needs of discerning travelers we welcome as valued guests.

Our 44 hotels are located not only in major cities like Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, Kyoto, Fukuoka, and Sapporo but also across Japan, each conveniently close to airports and railway stations for optimal sightseeing and business.

We at Tokyu Hotels make sure you feel at home with premier comfort and ultimate relaxation, whether traveling for work or pleasure. For our international guests, we provide the finest traditions of Japanese hospitality in English and other languages.

For details of Tokyu Hotels Co. Ltd., visit the following website:

https://www.tokyuhotelsjapan.com/global/index.html