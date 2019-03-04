ReloQuest Inc. Shortlisted in Four Categories for the Upcoming Serviced Apartment Awards, London

SUNRISE, Florida, March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ReloQuest is delighted to announce that we have been shortlisted for Best Use of Technology, Best Service Provider, Best Short-Term Rental Platform Operator, and Darin Karp, ReloQuest, CEO & Founder has been nominated for the distinguished Industry Inspiration, Lifetime Achievement award. Winners will be announced at the Serviced Apartment Award Gala on March 14th, held at the Park Plaza Riverbank in London.

At ReloQuest we attribute much of our success to our in-house engineering team who continually advance the ReloQuest platform by working hand-in-hand with our product team to transform concepts to completed solutions. Lead by our CTO, Ilan Berkner, a skilled strategist, the team looks ahead to solve today's client challenges and prepare for the future.

Our team of skilled engineers, designers, product owners and project managers work in a highly collaborative cross-functional environment in order to continuously improve and transform how ReloQuest serves its clients and in turn, how the industry does business.

ReloQuest is the industry leader and the only housing platform that provides an independent, unbiased and fully transparent solution to global mobility clients and individuals in need of sourcing serviced apartments, corporate housing and hotels, worldwide.

As a multi-functional platform, ReloQuest has become the largest open global marketplace and altered the competitive landscape for temporary housing by giving suppliers equal visibility and facilitating global reach to corporate housing and serviced apartments in most cities around the world. ReloQuest represents a network of verified suppliers in 85+ countries including North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Africa.

ReloQuest Founder, and CEO stated, "We are delighted to receive these nominations from Serviced Apartment Awards and proud to be among the industries best in the global mobility sector. We strive to lead the way with industry firsts. ReloQuest patent pending technology constantly evolves creating solutions where none existed. We look forward to continuing to bring the most state-of-the-art platform in our industry."

This award is a testament to the ground-breaking technology pioneered by Darin Karp and his steadfast commitment to operational excellence. ReloQuest is a comprehensive technology providing competitive analysis and metric driven sourcing critical to the socio-economic well being for corporate business.

About ReloQuest:

ReloQuest integrates clients, suppliers, and guests throughout the process of their relocation. This transparent and intuitive business solution increases efficiency up to 80%, assists in determining best options, reports data providing actionable insight and impacts ROI. Select and manage a global supply chain, analyze reservation data, create flexible workflows, and integrate with relocation management software.

Based in Sunrise Florida, ReloQuest is online at http://www.ReloQuest.com. To request a demo call: 855-ReloQst (735-6778).

Contact: Jgiordano@reloquest.com

Global Director of Marketing Communications

www.ReloQuest.com/954-982-7997 US

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/829573/Darin_K_ReloQuest.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/510115/ReloQuest_Logo.jpg