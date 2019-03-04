2Operate and GomSpace to Boost Constellation Management With Artificial Intelligence

STOCKHOLM, March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the space economy is switching from single satellite infrastructures to constellations of affordable small satellites, network elements inevitably increase in complexity.

2Operate and GomSpace, together with Aarhus University, are working together within the MegaMan project, funded by Innovation Fund Denmark, to evaluate how existing telecom standards and existing artificial intelligence (AI) solutions developed for the terrestrial telecom sector can be leveraged to manage future satellite constellations robustly and efficiently.

As part of the collaboration, the partners have successfully evaluated 2Operate's existing AI-based 2Solve product using the GOMX-4 satellite mission by GomSpace and the Delfini-1 mission by Aarhus University.

The use of 2Solve and AI for satellite constellation management help reduce the amount of operator hours required to manage satellite constellations by reducing work-load for network monitoring and for root-cause-analysis tasks, as the AI is trained using expert knowledge to automate these tasks. Further, the automation of these functions means that network incidents can be resolved much faster leading to higher availability of the satellite services.

Based on the successful trials, 2Operate and GomSpace have signed an MoU to strengthen the companies' collaboration and to prepare introduction of the 2Solve AI-capabilities through GomSpace's Mega-Constellations Operations Platform (MCOP) being introduced by GomSpace's subsidiary in Luxembourg.

"It is very exciting for us to see how the lessons learned from the terrestrial telecom sector can boost the uptake of advance network management solutions for space - and how well our product adapts to the new requirements", says Christian Ingerslev Sørensen, CEO of 2Operate.

"Being able to operate satellite constellations 24/7 with the highest availability is a key capability for GomSpace, and being able to integrate proven solutions reduces both risk and required investments", says Niels Buus, CEO of GomSpace.

2Operate and GomSpace last week jointly exhibited at the World Mobile Congress in Barcelona, showcasing how the application of the 2Solve product applied to satellite mission management.

For more information, please contact:

Niels Buus (CEO, GomSpace) Christian Ingerslev Sørensen(CEO, 2Operate)

Tel: +45-40-31-55-57 Tel: +45-2070-4128

Email: nbu@gomspace.com Email: cis@2operate.com

About GomSpace Group AB

The company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly-owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace A/S, with operational office in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace is a space company with a mission to be engaged in the global market for space systems and services by introducing new products, i.e. components, platforms and systems based on innovation within professional nanosatellites. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier exchange under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit our website on www.gomspace.com.

About 2Operate A/S

The company helps mobile telecom and satcom operators rethink how it's possible to configure, monitor, manage and fault-find their networks for greater efficiency, manpower-saving simplicity, improved reliability and lower operating costs. Using AI, automated processes, advanced simulation technology and state-of-the-art interfaces that are ideal for less-experienced and less-trained staff, 2operate paves the way for greater efficiency and simplicity in network operations, along with much faster incident processing. www.2operate.com

