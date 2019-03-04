Raketech Repays its Previous Loan Facility in Full

STOCKHOLM, March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As a final step in optimising its capital structure post-IPO, Raketech has repaid the outstanding debt of EUR 7.7 million from its previous loan facility. As a result of the payment, Raketech decreases its financial expenses by approximately EUR 0.2 million per quarter.

Since Raketech's IPO in 2018, the company has prioritised optimising its capital structure by settling the existing loan and securing more favourable bank financing. The company entered an agreement with Swedbank in December for a revolving credit facility of EUR 10 million.

Andreas Kovacs, CFO at Raketech, commented: "To have successfully cleared our former loan facility is a milestone for Raketech's finance strategy. We now have optimal conditions to carry out additional acquisitions, with lower financial expenses over time".

For more information, please contact Andreas Kovacs, CFO: investor@raketech.com.

The information was submitted for publication on March 4, 2019, at 8:00 CET.

About Raketech Group

Raketech is a leading online affiliate and content marketing company, with expertise in delivering SEO, online guides, communities and social media products in primarily the Nordic region and the UK. Through some 20 flagship brands, Raketech guides sports and gaming enthusiasts to the best possible services, while also delivering high-quality traffic and leads to its partners. Raketech grows both organically and via acquisitions and operates its business in accordance with a clear framework for responsible affiliate marketing services. The company's shares are listed in Nasdaq First North Premier with ticker RAKE. Erik Penser Bank AB is the company's Certified Adviser (certifiedadviser@penser.se / +46-8-463-83-00). For more information, visit www.raketech.com.

