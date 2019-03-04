Choose from stylish colors, patterns and text for a speaker that's made by you

The Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 portable Bluetooth speaker just got more personal, thanks to myBOOM studio. This new design experience allows you to create your very own custom BOOM 3 in just minutes. Showcase your unique style by selecting from thousands of possibilities of trendy fabrics, colors and patterns for different parts of the speaker such as the caps, hang loop, and volume buttons. You can even add your name or other fun text on the speaker to make it truly your own or include a note to make it the perfect gift you design it, we build it.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190304005351/en/

Personalize your Ultimate Ears Speaker with myBOOM Studio (Graphic: Business Wire)

Tweet now: Personalize your Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 with myBOOM 3 and experience boundless colors and styles LiveUltimate. www.ultimateears.com/press

"Our speakers have always reflected the unique styles of our listeners, but up until today, our fans were limited with the color and design options we made available to them," said Charlotte Johs, general manager of Ultimate Ears. "With myBOOM 3, we've created this enjoyable and unique design studio where music enthusiasts can show their creativity and give their favorite Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 speaker a truly personalized look and feel."

To get started, simply start designing your BOOM 3 in the myBOOM Studio on desktop or mobile. Take a trip on the wild side by choosing from new fabric designs like Jungle Bell, NY Kitty or Frozen Kingdom, or manifest your creativity with Marble Marvel, Blue Dreams and Berry Fun. With twelve fabrics and eight color options for the caps, spine, loop and volume buttons, your options are boundless. Additional colors and fabrics will become available over time. It's your speaker, your canvas, and your style.

All speakers designed using the myBOOM Studio have the same product features as BOOM 3, including its 360 degree sound and deep bass, portable size, Magic Button, compatibility with the POWER UP charging dock and IP67 rating for staying waterproof and dustproof. myBOOM 3 speakers also work with PartyUp, so they can be paired with up to 150 of any generation BOOM or MEGABOOM speaker for even fuller sound.

Pricing Availability

Ultimate Ears myBOOM 3 portable Bluetooth speaker is available now in the U.S. and expected to be available globally in the summer. You can design your myBOOM 3 on the Ultimate Ears website or at select T-Mobile store locations in Chicago and Miami. myBOOM 3 retails for $179.99. For more information, please visit studio.ultimateears.com or connect with us on Instagram.

About Ultimate Ears

Ultimate Ears is transforming the way people experience music together, wherever life takes them. Ultimate Ears first revolutionized the way artists interact with their concert audiences by reinventing the on-stage monitor, turning it into a custom-fitted earphone. Today, Ultimate Ears, a brand of Logitech International, continues to bring music to life with its award-winning family of wireless speakers. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Learn more at ultimateears.com or connect with us on Instagram.

Ultimate Ears, the Ultimate Ears logo, and other marks are registered in Switzerland and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Ultimate Ears and its products, visit the company's website at www.ultimateears.com.

(LOGIIR)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190304005351/en/

Contacts:

Christina Gregor

Ultimate Ears

510-713-5476

cgregor@ultimateears.com