Stockholm, March 4, 2019 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) today publishes monthly trade statistics for the Nordic1 and Baltic2 markets. Below follows a summary of the statistics for February 2019: -- The share trading decreased by 16.5% to a daily average of 3.090bn EUR, compared to 3.700bn EUR in February 2018. Compared to the previous month, January 2019, the daily average increased by 14.1%. -- Cleared derivatives volume decreased by 13.4% to a daily average of 409,875 contracts, compared with 473,500 contracts in February 2018. -- ETF trading3 (Exchange Traded Funds) decreased by 20.4% to a daily average of 35.2m EUR compared to 44.2m EUR in February 2018. -- Nordea ABp was the most traded stock per day during the past month, followed by Swedbank AB. -- Morgan Stanley Int. Plc was the most active member during the past month, followed by Deutsche Bank AG. -- Nasdaq Nordic's share of order-book trading in our listed stocks decreased to 66.0%, compared to 66.3% previous month4. The average order book depth on the best price level was larger at Nasdaq Nordic than the second most liquid trading venue, see detailed figures per exchange: -- For OMXC25 companies 2.1 larger -- For OMXH25 companies 1.7 larger -- For OMXS30 companies 1.8 larger Nasdaq Nordic's average time at EBBO5 (European Best Bid and Offer) was: -- For OMXC25 companies 92.7% -- For OMXH25 companies 89.9% -- For OMXS30 companies 92.4% 1. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm. 2. Nasdaq Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius. 3. ETF trading figure encompasses Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Helsinki. 4. Included are the main European marketplaces that offer trading in Nasdaq Nordic listed shares. Source: Thomson Reuters. 5. EBBO (European Best Bid and Offer) refers to the current best price available for selling or buying a trading instrument such as a stock.