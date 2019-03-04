John Wiley Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JWA) (NYSE:JWB), a global leader in research and education, announced today an open access and subscription agreement with the Hungarian Electronic Information Service National Programme (EISZ). This three-year transformative agreement provides researchers in 13 EISZ-affiliated institutions with access to read journals published by Wiley, and the ability to publish open access with Wiley.

Professor István Monok, General Director of the Library and Information Centre of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences, and President of the EISZ Programme Board, said: "Universal, free access to research advances science, innovation, and knowledge. We are proud to extend our partnership with Wiley, to take large steps to ensure that all publications resulting from public funding are available to anyone around the world. I would like to thank everyone who has been involved to drive a change which will not only increase the impact and visibility of Hungarian research, but will change the current ecosystem of how research is communicated, discovered, and accessed."

To ensure that all eligible researchers and students benefit from the new agreement with EISZ, Wiley will continue to invest in new technologies, including its Author Services platform, where eligible authors are automatically identified and notified of the opportunity to publish open access, at no additional charge. EISZ institutions will have access to an open access account dashboard for easy administration of their account, quick request approval and in-depth reporting.

Judy Verses, Executive Vice President of Research, remarked: "At Wiley, Researchers are our North Star and supporting their needs is what is most important. As the community moves to a more open research environment, strong partnerships, such as this with EISZ, will allow us all to succeed and continue to build a positive future."

About EISZ

Electronic Information Service National Programme is the Hungarian National Consortium that provides access to more than 60 scientific journal collections and databases for more than 220 member institutions in Hungary. The National Programme is operated at the Library and Information Centre of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences and is supported by the National Research, Development and Innovation Office. More information: http://eisz.mtak.hu/index.php/en

About Wiley

Wiley is a global leader in research and education. Our online scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, and our digital learning, assessment, certification and student-lifecycle services and solutions help universities, academic societies, businesses, governments and individuals to achieve their academic and professional goals. For more than 200 years, we have delivered consistent performance to our stakeholders. The Company's website can be accessed at www.wiley.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190304005236/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Wiley

Tom Griffin, +44 (0) 1865476213

tgriffin@wiley.com

newsroom@wiley.com