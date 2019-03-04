Economist offers insights on China's global growth

BEIJING, March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When the whole world is searching for a therapy to calm the anxiety arising from economic slowdown, China, the most important global growth engine, provides its routes to maintain vitality - through supportive macro policies and technology-driven innovation.

That point of view was shared by Zhu Min, an influential Chinese economist and a former deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund. He sat down for an exclusive interview with China Daily, when international media desire to learn the reasons for China's 2019 economic performance at the ongoing annual two sessions in Beijing.

"We did a study that estimated China will continue to have more than 6.3 or 6.4 percent growth this year," he predicted.

Even if the pace of growth moderates from last year's 6.6 percent, China is able to maintain the strongest economic engine and contribute more than 30 percent of the world's GDP growth, said Zhu, who is now the chair of the National Institute of Financial Research at Tsinghua University.

