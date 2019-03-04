The capacity comes from two solar parks and five wind power plants awarded firm energy obligations for 2022-2023. The Reliability Charge auctions were created by the Colombian government to ensure power supply during water shortages.XM Compañía Expertos en Mercados (XM), a subsidiary of the Colombian state transmission company ISA, has contracted 1.39 GW of solar and wind capacity in the Reliability Charge auction held on Friday. The Reliability Charge auctions were introduced by the Colombian government in 2006 to ensure power supply during droughts. The latest exercise assigned contracts for ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...