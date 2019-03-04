Immunovia Publishes the Annual Report for the Financial Year 2018

LUND, Sweden, March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia has today published the annual report for 2018 in Swedish. It is available on Immunovia's website.

Mats Grahn, CEO, comments: "We entered 2018 with the continued mission to develop and validate accurate blood-based diagnostic tests and moved towards the exciting activities to commercialize those efforts. We completed the expansion of our production and sample testing facilities, IMMray Dx Laboratories, at our headquarters in Lund, Sweden, we advanced our important clinical collaborations and entered into new ones, our shares began trading on Nasdaq Stockholm main list and embarked on a new and inspiring initiative to partner with several prominent patient organizations to sponsor fundraising walks to help build awareness of the IMMray PanCan-d test and educate on the risk factors and the symptoms for pancreatic cancer."

Major highlights include:

Trading of Immunovia's shares was approved for transfer to Nasdaq Stockholm's Main Market. Immunovia carried out a directed new share issue of approximately SEK 324 million .

The Journal of Clinical Oncology published the results of the retrospective clinical validation study conducted by Swedish, Danish and American researchers. The study showed that IMMray PanCan-d serum biomarker microarray detects early pancreatic cancer with 96 percent accuracy.

At the beginning of the year, the Spanish University Hospital in Santiago de Compostela joined as new partner in Immunovia's global prospective validation study PanFAM-1 to validate Immunovia's bloodbased test, IMMray PanCan-d. Other collaborating partners that were added during the year were Massachusetts General Hospital, NYU School of Medicine, University Hospital in Linköping, Karolinska Institutet and the Spanish University Hospital Clínica Universidad de Navarra . Another four North American clinics targeting hereditary pancreatic cancer (FPC), McGill, Yale , and the universities of Pennsylvania and Massachusetts , joined Immunovia's prospective PanFAM-1 study.

Immunovia signed a letter of intent for a collaboration on a pancreatic cancer study of diabetic patients with the Danish Center for Strategic Research in Type 2 Diabetes (DD2). The intention is that the DD2 center will participate in the pioneering prospective study PanDIA-1, which examines type-2 diabetics over the age of 50 and the risk that these will develop pancreatic cancer.

Immunovia's biomarker signature, IMMray PanCan-d, for the diagnosis of pancreatic cancer received patents in Japan .

Immunovia announced that the IMMray platform can distinguish non-small cell lung cancer from healthy controls with 95 percent accuracy according to a study conducted in collaboration with a global top 10 pharmaceutical company.

New data emerged that show that the sampling collection routine that applies commercially and for Immunovia's final validation studies affects the product's algorithms. Immunovia therefore decided to optimize IMMray PanCan-d to ensure the quality of the test response before release.

Immunovia published a new study confirming that the blood-based IMMray test successfully addresses one of the major challenges of autoimmune testing. The study, which was conducted in collaboration with Linköping University, showed that IMMray technology can identify patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), even though these have tested negative for antibodies against cyclic citrated peptides (CCP).

Immunovia's clinical study PanFAM-1 was registered at ClinicalTrials.gov, the world's largest database for clinical studies.

Based on the promising results of previous discovery studies, Immunovia decided to add a strategic focus of IMMray blood-based biomarker signatures for rheumatoid arthritis.

Immunovia completed the expansion of the production and sample testing facilities, IMMray Dx Laboratories, at their headquarters in Lund, Sweden . This new state-of-the-art facility, working in conjunction with our IMMray Dx Laboratories at our subsidiary in Marlborough , USA , allows for the capacity and capability to produce slides to not only meet the current foreseen demands for commercial testing but at the same time meet the demands of the large prospective studies.

The Swedish annual report is available on Immunovia's website: https://immunovia.com/investors/financial-reports/ and is also attached below.

For more information, please contact:

Julie Silber

Director of Investor Relations

Email: julie.silber@immunovia.com

Tel: +46-7-93-486-277

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB was founded in 2007 by investigators from the Department of Immunotechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health, the Center for Translational Cancer Research in Lund, Sweden. Immunovia's strategy is to decipher the wealth of information in blood and translate it into clinically useful tools to diagnose complex diseases such as cancer, earlier and more accurately than previously possible. Immunovia's core technology platform, IMMray, is based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis. The company is now performing clinical validation studies for the commercialization of IMMray PanCan-d that could be the first blood-based test for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. In the beginning of 2016, the company started a program focused on autoimmune diseases diagnosis, prognosis and therapy monitoring.

(Source: www.immunovia.com)

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/immunovia-ab/r/immunovia-publishes-the-annual-report-for-the-financial-year-2018,c2755598

The following files are available for download: