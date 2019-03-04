Change in Duni Management Team

MALMÖ, Sweden, March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Franck Bancarel is appointed new Director Business Area Meal Service. He will take over from Linus Lemark who has taken over as Director Business Area Table Top since January this year. Franck has been employed at Duni since 2006 and comes from various positions within Sales. Most recently he had the role as Director Meal Service South & West Europe, which also includes responsibility for BioPac UK. Franck will start his new position immediately but also maintain his current responsibilities until a successor is found. Simultaneously, Franck will also join the Duni Management Team.

"I welcome Franck to the Management Team and his new position. During the past couple of years Franck has been a strong contributor to the positive development of the Meal Service Business Area. Internal recruitments from our global organization is important to keep talent within Duni and this promotion also contributes to a more international Management Team", says Johan Sundelin, President and CEO.

For more information, please contact

Johan Sundelin, President and CEO, phone +46734196179

Duni is a leading supplier of attractive and convenient products for table setting and take-away. The Duni brand is sold in more than 40 markets and enjoys a number one position in Central and Northern Europe. Duni has some 2,500 employees in 24 countries, headquarters in Malmö and production units in Sweden, Germany, Poland, Thailand and New Zealand. Duni is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker name "DUNI". ISIN-code is SE 0000616716.

