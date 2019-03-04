WorldFirst, a high-growth FinTech specialising in international payments, has today announced the successful acquisition of the Australian CurrencyVue platform as the business continues to deliver on its mission to create the world's best platform for global trade.

Established in 2015, CurrencyVue has been at the forefront of innovation within foreign exchange risk management, developing a unique platform that integrates with global ERP and well-known accounting systems to provide users with a real-time view of their international payments and currency exposures.

WorldFirst will integrate the CurrencyVue platform into its own platforms for business customers. The new capabilities will enable WorldFirst's SME and online seller clients to integrate their international transactions and exposures with leading platforms such as Xero, Netsuite and Quickbooks. The platform also enables businesses to automate payments of foreign currency invoices.

The integration of CurrencyVue's platform means businesses will have access to a holistic view of their finances, including foreign exchange commitments, and an unrivalled ability to manage these through direct access to WorldFirst's hedging products. The company also has plans for additional integrations to leading accounting platforms across China and Asia-Pacific more generally to support WorldFirst's growing customer base in the region.

As part of the deal, Matt Tyrell, CEO of CurrencyVue will join WorldFirst in London as Head of Accounting ERP Integrations and Matt Done, Chief Technology Officer, joins as Head of Development: Accounting Integrations based in Sydney.

Commenting, Nick Aston, Chief Enterprise Officer at WorldFirst said:"I'm delighted to be able to announce the completion of this strategically important transaction. We have been admirers of both the CurrencyVue platform and the management team for a long time.

"In bringing together the World Account with CurrencyVue's unique platform not only are we able to deliver something truly differentiated to the market, but with Matt and Matt also joining the business we have secured access to some of the industry's leading talent.

"This strategic acquisition is another milestone on our journey to create the world's best platform for international trade and provide our customers with a competitive edge in a today's connected global economy."

About WorldFirst

WorldFirst is a high-growth FinTech business specialising in international payments, global bank account solutions and foreign exchange. Its mission is to create the world's best platform for international trade through a unique payments ecosystem that connects importers and exporters wherever they are in the world.

As a fast growing FinTech business, WorldFirst combines best in-class technology and products with award-winning customer service to make it faster, easier, safer and cheaper for people and businesses to manage their money around the world. More than 160,000 people, small businesses and online sellers have transferred over £70bn with WorldFirst since 2004.

WorldFirst operates all over the world and has over 600 employees based in offices in London, Amsterdam, Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo and Sydney.

