Visiongain Report Offers Transformative Insights on the $4.5bn Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Market

Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Market Report 2019-2029
CAPEX and Capacity Forecasts by Nuclear Reactor Type (Pressurised Water Reactor (PWR), Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR), and Others) Plus Leading Company Analysis and Leading National Market Analysis
The $4.5bnsmall modular nuclear reactor sector is expected to flourish in the next few years because of the need to reduce the total capital costs of nuclear reactors. SMRs will be needed as large retirements of baseload generation, as an increase in intermittent renewables impact the grid negatively. This will feed growth in the latter part of the decade and drive the market to new heights. If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.
Report highlights
• 135 quantitative tables, charts, and graphs
• Analysis of key players in SME technologies
• Bechtel Corporation
• BWX Technologies Inc.
• General Electric Hitachi Nuclear Energy
• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
• Toshiba International Corporation
• General Atomics
• Holtec International
• Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL)
• Rolls Royce Plc
• Terrestrial Energy Inc.
• Global Small Modular Nuclear Reactor CAPEX and Capacity Outlook and Analysis From 2019-2029
• One Expert Interview with Key Industry Experts
• NuScale
• 46 Planned Major SME contract and projects
• detailed tables of 46 significant SME projects
• SME CAPEX and Capacity Forecasts and Analysis by Nuclear Reactor Type from 2019-2029
• Pressurised Water Reactor (PWR) Forecast 2019-2029
• Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR) Forecast 2019-2029
• Other Reactor Types Forecast 2019-2029
• Leading National Small Modular Nuclear Reactor CAPEX and Capacity Forecasts from 2019-2029
• US Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Forecast 2019-2029
• China Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Forecast 2019-2029
• Russia Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Forecast 2019-2029
• Argentina Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Forecast 2019-2029
• Rest of the World Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Forecast 2019-2029
