BizClik Media Announces the Publication of the March Issue of the Canada Edition of Business Chief

NORWICH, England, March 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative Norwich-based digital media company BizClik Media has published its latest edition of Business Chief Canada .

The March edition of the magazine addresses digital transformations within the cybersecurity, packaging and non-profit sectors, featuring in-depth interviews with leading executives from Canada's most disruptive executives and more.

This month's cover story features Serge Corriveau, Vice President of Supply Chain at Emmerson Packaging, who believes the supply chain management function of Emmerson Packaging is the 'WD40' of the business.

"We're like a machine, and as long as we're well oiled, everything works and the business can continue to be successful," he says. Our exclusive interview with Corriveau explores the ways in which Emmerson is pursuing innovation within its supply chain in order to help its customers achieve their sustainability goals.

Business Chief also speaks with Serge Corriveau, Vice President of Supply Chain at Emmerson Packaging, who explores the ways in which Emmerson is pursuing innovation within its supply chain in order to help its customers achieve their sustainability goals.

Editor in Chief Harry Menear talks to two thought leaders in the fields of administrative technology transformation, Helen Wetherley Knight, CIO of the Calgary Drop-In & Rehab Centre, and Paul Twigg of Sierra Systems/NTT Data about their four-year, bottom to top technology transformation.

"I'm here to take away busy work and pain," says Knight, who has partnered with Twigg to bring a transformation ranging from mass email rollouts to cutting edge medical biometrics to one of Calgary's largest non-profits.

This month Business Chief is also talking business with Carlos Trivino, Director of IT at Traffix, as well as taking a look at the ways in which the indigenous population of Kitchener, Ontario is embracing new initiatives and business opportunities aimed at bringing inclusivity and diversity to the city's economy in the City Focus.

About Business Chief

Business Chief is a media brand fit for the digital age, providing cutting-edge content tailored for company executives, business pioneers and industry thinkers.

Divided into eight separate regional titles, Business Chief tells the stories that matter to business leaders and professionals on their way to the top. Through our expertly-crafted digital magazines, websites, videos and social media, those stories reach the right people. Our flagship features are the Leadership Showcases; exclusive interviews with key decision-makers at some of the biggest companies on the globe, documenting their journeys to business transformation and the lessons they've learned along the way.

With further themes focused on technology, talent and sustainability, Business Chief has insight on the trends that matter to C and V-level executives, while also delivering consumer-friendly lifestyle content to reflect their interests and wider ambitions. On top of all that and more, Business Chief showcases in-depth digital reports on companies every month, ensuring it covers every angle in the world of business.

About BizClik Media:

BizClik Media is a dynamic and disruptive global digital media company aimed at bringing business and industry executives up to date with the latest news, information and digital reports looking at the technology and digital transformations of the world leading companies and executive decision makers.

Media Contact: